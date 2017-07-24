Watch: Wreck ends Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended his NASCAR Cup Series career without a win at one of motorsports' most iconic track.

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 03:54 IST

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended his NASCAR Cup Series career without a win at one of motorsports' most iconic tracks.

On Lap 75 of Sunday's Brickyard 400, Earnhardt was involved in a log-jam after a restart late in Stage 2 and was forced into the rear of Trevor Bayne's car. The collision knocked Junior's radiator out of place, causing his car to leak fluid over the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway track.

“There were just a bunch of cars slowing down and stopping and caused a chain reaction,” Earnhardt told NBC Sports. “I got into the back of the 6 car (Bayne), they were all getting into each other, and just knocked the radiator out of it.

“We had a great car, I was having a lot of fun, the car was fast, we had a top-10 car for sure. It’s frustrating because I really enjoyed being out there.”

Earnhardt, now winless in 17 Cup Series starts at Indy, will head to Pocono Raceway next Sunday looking for his first win in his final NASCAR season.