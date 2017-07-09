Will Dale Earnhardt Jr. put retirement on hold to race in 2018 Clash? Better ask his wife

Dale Earnhardt Jr. needs the buy-in of one very important person if he?s to race in the in Clash at Daytona next season: his wife, Amy.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 21:32 IST

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. needs the buy-in of one very important person if he’s to race in the Clash at Daytona next season: his wife, Amy Earnhardt.

Earnhardt Jr. announced in April that he’s retiring from full-time racing at the end of the 2017 NASCAR Cup season, but he earned an automatic spot in the 2018 Clash by winning the pole for last week’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Seems he wants to put a short his retirement on a short hold – set for Feb. 11, the Clash is the first event on next year’s NASCAR schedule.

While Rick Hendrick should have new driver in the No. 88 Chevrolet by then, the team owner would love to see NASCAR’s most popular driver compete in the Clash.

Amy, on the other hand, is reluctant to give her husband the green light green flag.

“You’re retiring, and now you’re wanting to consider running the Clash? Or was that a joke?” Amy Earnhardt asked, per the Charlotte Observer.

Not joking, Earnhardt Jr. replied.

Amy continued, “Mr. H (Hendrick) mentioned it to me when we were in Victory Lane for William Byron as if you had discussed it with him already.”

“I told him that if I were to run the Clash that you were going to be the one that he’d have to warm up to about it,” Earnhardt Jr. said wisely. “So maybe that’s why he reached out.”

While watching a husband race at high speeds around Daytona has to be nerve-wracking for a wife, especially when her husband is supposed to be retired, there’s a nation of Earnhardt Jr. fans hoping she relents at least this once.