Will Dale Jr. race in The Clash at Daytona next year? Depends what his wife says

A four-time Daytona winner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hasn't exactly closed the door on racing at the Florida restrictor-plate track.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 10:18 IST

Dale and Amy Earnhardt

A four-time Daytona winner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hasn't exactly closed the door on racing at the Florida restrictor-plate track although he is retiring at the end of the season.

Junior said he's open to racing in future Daytona 500s and is eligible to race in The Clash, an exhibition race at Daytona in February. He'll just need to run it by his boss first.

"I was telling everybody my stock answer or my go-to answer for anybody asking me, 'Hey, you gonna run The Clash now that you’ve got the pole?' was, 'I’ll see what the boss says,'" Earnhardt said on his podcast published Wednesday. "And everybody’s rebuttal was, ‘Is that [wife] Amy or Rick [Hendrick]?’ 'Cause I’ve got two bosses now."

With Dale's past history with concussions, its concerning to see him put in dangerous situations which could be avoided. Amy explained on the podcast the couple "got into an argument" about it because he’d be very recently retired.

Amy also said on the podcast that Hendrick even brought it up to her this past weekend, probably because Earnhardt told the No. 88 owner she was the one who needed to give the green light for The Clash.

"So, if you get an invitation in the mail, it’s nice, right? If you get an invitation to a wedding or a party, you’re like, ‘Oh cool, somebody thought to include me,'" he began to explain his reasoning. "And that’s kind of like what getting the pole and getting the opportunity to run The Clash is like. It’s like getting an invitation. You may not want to go to the party, but you’re upset if you don’t get the invitation."

Earnhardt will get the invitation to The Clash, but NASCAR will need to get Amy on board as well.