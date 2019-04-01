Wolff: Hamilton's Vettel pass could prove to be pivotal

Lewis Hamilton after passing Sebastian Vettel in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton's brilliant manoeuvre to overtake Sebastian Vettel in the Bahrain Grand Prix is the sort of driving that can swing championships, according to Toto Wolff.

Ferrari had dominated all weekend in Sakhir, but Mercedes made it successive one-two finishes at the start of the season, Hamilton finishing ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas on Sunday.

Hamilton passed Vettel on the outside on turn four to go second on lap 38 of 57, the German then spinning and slipping back to finish fifth.

Engine trouble denied Charles Leclerc a maiden Formula One win and enabled Hamilton to secure an unlikely victory.

Sebastian Vettel's challenge comes to an abrupt end in Sakhir#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QeNjngIIVG — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2019

"Lewis fought a fight with a weapon that maybe wasn't on his opponent's level," said Wolff.

"Staying within the DRS helped us to stay behind and helped us to stay close and that was the crucial battle.

"If he wouldn't have won that battle [with Vettel], it would have been Sebastian winning the race and these are the little differences that can change race results and can swing championships."

Mercedes already hold a 39-point advantage over Ferrari after only two races.