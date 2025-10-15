2025 NASCAR YellaWood 500: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 15, 2025 14:45 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 YellaWood 500 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 34th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 19. This year's edition at the 2.66-mile-long track will mark the 57th annual YellaWood 500.

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on October 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 188 laps in Lincoln, Alabama, divided into three stages, totaling 500 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 YellaWood 500

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Talladega Superspeedway, as per raceweather.net:

Friday, October 17, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225: High 84°F, Low 60°F, Variably cloudy, Wind 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, October 18, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 60°F, Partly cloudy, Wind 5-10 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250: High 83°F, Low 60°F, Partly cloudy, Wind 5-10 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 19, 2025

YellaWood 500: High 75°F, Low 62°F, Morning Storms, Wind 5-10 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Talladega playoff race

The 2025 YellaWood 500 iteration is set to see 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the eighth race of the playoffs:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  35. #66 - Casey Mears
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
