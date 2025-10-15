2025 NASCAR YellaWood 500: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 YellaWood 500 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 34th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 19. This year's edition at the 2.66-mile-long track will mark the 57th annual YellaWood 500.Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on October 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 188 laps in Lincoln, Alabama, divided into three stages, totaling 500 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 YellaWood 500Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Talladega Superspeedway, as per raceweather.net:Friday, October 17, 2025NASCAR Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225: High 84°F, Low 60°F, Variably cloudy, Wind 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.Saturday, October 18, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 60°F, Partly cloudy, Wind 5-10 mph, and 20% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250: High 83°F, Low 60°F, Partly cloudy, Wind 5-10 mph, and 20% chance of rain.Sunday, October 19, 2025YellaWood 500: High 75°F, Low 62°F, Morning Storms, Wind 5-10 mph, and 30% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Talladega playoff raceThe 2025 YellaWood 500 iteration is set to see 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the eighth race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)#66 - Casey Mears#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - B. J. McLeod (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez