3 Biggest losers from 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas

Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway led to a dramatic shake-up in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Denny Hamlin locked a Championship 4 spot, and five playoff drivers finished inside the top six in a race that featured 21 lead changes among 11 drivers.

Ad

While some drivers gained, three big names left the bullring much worse than they arrived. With Talladega and Martinsville left in the Round of 8, these three drivers now have all the pressure and little margin for error. Here are the biggest losers from the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400.

3 NASCAR Cup Series drivers who lost big in the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

#3. Chase Elliott - Hendrick Motorsports No. 9

Ad

Trending

Chase Elliott (9) during the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400. Source: Getty

Chase Elliott’s playoff push took another hit on Sunday after a promising start unraveled in the middle stages of the race. Entering Las Vegas 14 points below the cutoff, Elliott qualified fourth and showed a strong early pace, finishing fifth in Stage 1. However, any hopes of momentum vanished during Stage 2 when a costly pit-road mistake changed the complexion of his afternoon.

Ad

A loose tire rolled into another crew’s box during a stop, triggering a penalty. Elliott finished P18 and left Las Vegas -23 on the cultine. Despite having the second-fastest pit crew in the NASCAR Cup Series, that mistake by the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports crew cost track position and momentum.

#2. Ryan Blaney - Team Penske No. 12

Ryan Blaney before the NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney came to Vegas above the cutline but left 31 points below fourth in the last playoff spot. A cut tire on Lap 72 made him spin and crash into the wall, which ended his day early. While he managed to come back to the pits, considerable damage to his No. 12 Ford led to his eighth DNF of the year. He now goes to Talladega, where he has a good track record, and needs a win to reach the Championship 4.

Ad

#1. William Byron - Hendrick Motorsports No. 24

William Byron spins during the 2018 Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

The biggest swing belonged to William Byron. He won Stage 1 and led 55 laps, running second late and very much in contention. But on Lap 236, Ty Dillon pulled down to the pit in Turn 4. Byron, who had no idea, slammed into the back of Dillon. The No. 24 then slammed the wall, which forced him to retire in 36th place, in what looked like a top-five day. The crash dropped Byron to 15 points below the cutline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.