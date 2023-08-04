4 things that NASCAR can introduce to make racing experience better for fans in the 2024 season

Stock car racing in the current day and age is back on a trajectory that was long gone for NASCAR as well as its fans just a few years ago.

With the sport's viewership declining, and a general lack of interest in what was seen as 'driving around in circles', NASCAR did not have an easy time ever since the likes of Bill Elliott and Dale Earnhardt.

Characters such as Elliott and Earnhardt created a cult following and resonated with fans all over the world in such a manner that NASCAR, in its heyday, was worthy of a national holiday in itself for its crown jewel races.

The sport has been on a climb back to its illustrious past as seen in the early 2000s with the introduction of the Next Gen Cup car.

Not without its flaws, the seventh-generation racecar along with the global influx of drivers as well as programs to appeal to a newer, younger audience seems to have put NASCAR back on track.

The governing body also has had a major say in this change of opinion over the past couple of years as the sport has been trying out newer avenues.

Last summer, Kevin Harvick became the first back-to-back winner in the Next Gen era with a victory at Richmond Raceway.

The Food City Dirt Race, along with the Clash at the Coliseum and the Chicago City Street Race seems to have captured the newer fans' fantasy.

Along with the new and shiny, the old and classic still remains embedded in the sport, especially with revivals such as North Wilkesboro Speedway earlier this year.

With the 2023 regular season a couple of weeks away from officially ending, the playoffs could bring a vital time for the governing body to think out of the box.

In a bid to entice even more fans, NASCAR could look into other untapped resources around the country, as well as move on from experiments that might have run their course.

Four ideas that could make NASCAR more exciting for the fans in 2024

Here are four ideas that could boost the sport's popularity even further as the Cup Series rides its wave of positive attention in 2023:

#4 Introduction of North Wilkesboro as a points race

The North Wilkesboro Speedway played host to this year's All-Star weekend.

While the historic track did please old-time fans with its charm, racing for $1 million did not seem to do the venue justice.

With not the most exciting race being put up for the fans, North Wilkesboro's introduction as a points-paying event could force teams and drivers to excel at the venue, thus increasing on-track action and drama.

#3 Changing the Championship Finale race's venue

With Phoenix Raceway playing host to the championship race over the past few years, the track has failed to promote exciting on-track action for the fans.

With NASCAR trying to strike the balance between letting the drivers lose to wreck havoc on a short track as well as keeping them safe from the perils of a superspeedway in such a high-stakes event, it might be time for Phoenix to be replaced.

Homestead-Miami could return as the finale for the Cup Series, with the 1.5-mile-long Florida track a fan favorite. The venue has also been known to produce an excellent racing product for viewers over the years.

#2 Return of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The return of NASCAR's Cup Series cars in the famed Brickyard could work wonders for the sport's publicity.

The Brickyard 400 is still considered as one of the crown jewel events by drivers and fans of the sport.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway @IMS



Dale Earnhardt delivered one of the greatest all-time lines in Victory Lane after winning the second Brickyard 400 in 1995:



"I'm glad I'm the second man to have won it, if not the first."



#NASCAR | #TheBrickyard pic.twitter.com/zkmURJV9Eq What a quote! What a moment!Dale Earnhardt delivered one of the greatest all-time lines in Victory Lane after winning the second Brickyard 400 in 1995:"I'm glad I'm the second man to have won it, if not the first."

While drivers and teams find themselves racing at the track's road course layout in the current season, a return to the oval with the Next Gen cars could stem a pleasant surprise.

#1 Laguna Seca finds a way onto the west swing races

With road-course racing getting all the more popular amongst fans and drivers of the sport, NASCAR can cash in on the opportunity to introduce a cult-classic track back on the calendar.

With Road America being dropped from the season this year, a visit to Laguna Seca could bring another challenge for the drivers, while racing on one of the country's most iconic pieces of tarmac.