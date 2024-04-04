5 best paint scheme releases ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

The eighth NASCAR Cup Series weekend is around the corner, with the shortest track on the calendar holding the baton of hosting the 400-lap run. The 0.526-mile track will witness a total of 37 Cup Series cars, looking to churn the best output from their high-octane stock cars.

With just 12 degrees banking on the turns and 0 degrees on the straights, the drivers will have a hard time maneuvering through the speed traps as they look forward to swooping past their rivals at the Martinsville Speedway. The race will flag off on Sunday, April 7, at 3.00 PM ET. Fans can catch the action live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Ahead of the Martinville run, let' delve into the 5 paint schemes that stand out of the crowd:

#1) Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin is fresh off his controversial win at the Richmond Raceway and will adorn a new paint scheme for his NASCAR run at Martinsville. The combination of red and white paint with hints of black shades on the fender and the roof rails makes it look bold. SportClips Haircuts will be the primary sponsor instead of the previous race's Mavis Tires & Brakes.

The Camry will don the new logo on the doors, followed by its long-serving sponsor, FedEx, whose logo can be seen on the rear window pane, just like at Richmond.

#2) Chase Elliott's #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The Hendrick Motorsports driver filled the void of a top-5 finish this NASCAR season at the Richmond Raceway. The Georgian native's Chevrolet has the same sponsors as that in his previous run.

UniFirst will serve as a primary sponsor, with other financial backers like Hooters, Coca-Cola, Valvoline, and many more. However, the change could be witnessed with the Ruby paint scheme compared to the Emerald Green and white combination and the placement of colors.

Richmond's white paint on the bonnet and body has been changed with ruby on the body and bonnet, as well as white on the fender and bottom of the bumpers.

#3) Kyle Busch's #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Unlike Busch's Chevy's paint scheme at Richmond, the Martinville run will witness a drastic change in the package. The Richmond paint scheme had shades of black and dark brown, primarily sponsored by Rebel Bourbon.

However, Kyle Busch's upcoming run will see him adorn the good old Lucas Oil paint scheme, with blue color all over the car and strokes of white paint near the front window pane and the fender. Additionally, 3CHI, Lenovo, Cheddar's Kitchen, etc, will sponsor the Richard Childress Racing driver's eighth NASCAR Cup Series weekend.

#4) Noah Gragson's #10 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver apparently had an illusion-based paint scheme during his NASCAR run at Richmond, with red and white paint intertwined like a jigsaw puzzle. Moving forward, his upcoming run at the 0.526-mile track will be primarily backed by Overstock.com and the Mustang will wear a new paint scheme. The majority of Gragson's ride is wrapped in metallic maroon and the patches of white paint have aptly balanced the mixup of shades.

#5) 2023 NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney's #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series defending champion donned the championship-winning paint scheme at his Richmond run. However, with Advance Auto Parts serving as his primary sponsor for the Martinsville race, the paint scheme has completely changed from the prevailing yellow and black combination.

The paint scheme on Blaney's ride seems to be intelligently devised as the area covered by the black color on the top can be seen gradually decreasing as we go from the bonnet to the boot. Similarly, the mustard color is applied in such a way that it consistently increases from the bottom of the front bumper to the bottom of the rear bumper.

