Four drivers at highest risk of playoff elimination as NASCAR's Round of 12 starts this week

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads into the Round of 12, the playoff picture is clear yet exciting; a handful of drivers are barely on the brink of elimination. After the brutal elimination race at Bristol, several big names survived, but some others were left watching the next round without them. Christopher Bell clinched victory during the action-packed race last weekend, marking his spot in the round of 12 ranked fourth in the current Cup Series rankings.

The reset for the Round of 12 has left a tight pack at the bottom. Drivers ranked in spots 9-12 are just a few points below the cutline, meaning one bad weekend could be the difference between staying in and being out.

With the NASCAR Round of 12 starting this week, let us now look at four drivers who are at the highest risk of playoff elimination.

Four drivers with the highest risk of playoff elimination

#4. Austin Cindric

NASCAR: Austin Cindric - Source: Imagn

Austin Cindric begins the Round of 12 one point below the cutoff line. The driver finished 30th during the last Cup Series race at Bristol. Cindric has to deliver consistently in the upcoming races to move further into the season.

Asutin Cindric has shown streaks of competitiveness, but short tracks and tricky restarts can work against him. Given how close he is in points, even a mid-pack finish can be risky, especially if others just ahead get lucky or hit a hot groove.

#3. Joey Logano

NASCAR: Joey Logano- Source: Imagn

Joey Logano finds himself tied with Ross Chastain, ranked two points below the cutoff line after the round of 12 reset. He is one of the more experienced drivers in playoff pressure situations. He’s shown he can overcome deficits with strategic driving, plus strong performances at longer-run tracks, but with the intense competition, he too can't afford any mistake, or it may ruin his run forward.

The defending Cup champion finished fifth during the last Cup race at Bristol and is currently ranked tenth in the Cup Series.

#2. Ross Chastain

NASCAR: Cup Series- Ross Chastain - Source: Imagn

Ross Chastain is one of the drivers who is at risk of elimination as the round of 12 starts this week. He currently lies two points below the cutoff line after the reset. Chastain has shown glimpses of strong performances and speed throughout the season, but his inconsistency in recent races has proven to be a challenge.

Chastain needs to deliver strong finishes and consistent results during the remaining races of the season if he wants to move further into the season. He currently stands 11th in the current NASCAR Cup Series rankings.

#1. Tyler Reddick

NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick currently stands last among the 12 drivers advancing into the next stage of the NASCAR playoffs. He stands just three points below the playoff cutline and would have to deliver strong performances to sustain his position further in this season.

Reddick remains winless this season, which means he must rely on consistency, points finishes, and perhaps others having bad weekends. The 23XI Racing driver will be back in action for the next Cup Series race at New Hampshire.

