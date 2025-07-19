  • NASCAR
  Full race results of 2025 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:30 GMT
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Dover results (Source: X/@03Butterbean)
The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150 is finally done and dusted. The 10th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, July 18, at Dover Motor Speedway, with 24 entries.

Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet Super Sport for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his fourth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday ’evening at Dover’s one-mile-long track.

The 27-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia, native dominated the race from the pole, leading all 150 laps, and held off the rest of the field in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

Queen crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 7.13 seconds ahead of Camden Murphy to take the checkered flag. The win also marked his fourth career win in the series.

Brenden Queen expressed his feelings about his season’s fourth ARCA Menards Series victory at Dover (via arcaracing.com):

“This team is so bad to the bone. I thought it was over. I never give up, but I something broke there, but these guys knew what it was and got it fixed. Just a bad to the bone race car tonight. I told [my team] I wanted a Monster to take back to Hampton for the Hampton Heat tomorrow night. That bad boy is going on a road trip tonight.”
Meanwhile, Camden Murphy finished runner-up on his debut, followed by Isabella Robusto, Isaac Kitzmiller, and Tyler Reif in the top five. Timmy Hill, Jake Finch, Jason Kitzmiller, Zachary Tinkle, and Andrew Patterson completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 final results

Below are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 General Tire 150 at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #28 - Brenden Queen*
  2. #70 - Camden Murphy*
  3. #55 - Isabella Robusto*
  4. #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller*
  5. #23 - Tyler Reif
  6. #56 - Timmy Hill
  7. #25 - Jake Finch
  8. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  9. #11 - Zachary Tinkle
  10. #40 - Andrew Patterson*
  11. #6 - Lavar Scott
  12. #20 - Lawless Alan
  13. #99 - Michael Maples
  14. #34 - Austin Vaughn*
  15. #12 - Takuma Koga
  16. #06 - Brayton Laster*
  17. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  18. #03 - Alex Clubb
  19. #86 - Corey Aiken*
  20. #48 - Brad Smith
  21. #18 - Brent Crews*
  22. #10 - Tony Cosentino
  23. #9 - Blaine Donahue*
  24. #01 - Matt Kemp*

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA series next at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the 11th race of the season on July 25.

