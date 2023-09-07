“Hope he hasn't liked any ‘questionable’ social media posts”: John Hunter Nemechek signing for Legacy Motor Club leaves NASCAR fans divided

After leaving the Cup Series at the end of the 2020 season John Hunter Nemechek will make a full-time switch back to Cup in 2023. He'll pilot the No. 42 car for Legacy Motor Club.

Nemechek last competed in the Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2020 while racing for Front Row Motorsports. The agreement was announced by Nemechek and Legacy MC in a social media video on Wednesday. The change coincides with Legacy MC switching manufacturers to Toyota in 2019.

After Legacy Motor Club announced the signing of Nemecheck, NASCAR fans were left divided by this decision. Fans started to voice their support for the suspended Noah Gragson, who was suspended for liking a sensitive meme.

One fan wrote:

"Sad. Hope he hasn't liked any "questionable" social media posts since he had access to the internet. Legacy is a joke."

Some fans stated that the team should've signed Carson Hocevar instead.

In the midst of fans debating who deserved the seat more, there were a few who were happy for Nemechek.

Joe Nemechek, his father, started approximately 700 Cup races between 1993 and 2019, winning four. In 1992, the older Nemechek also won the Xfinity title. Making John Hunter Nemechek a second-generation racing driver.

In 2021, he competed in a Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports, winning five races, and coming in third place overall in the Truck standings. He won two more races in 2022, finishing sixth in the standings.

He is competing in the Xfinity Series this year, driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra. With the playoffs right on the corner, he has a series-high five victories.

Jimmie Johnson on signing John Hunter Nemechek

Weeks after Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely from NASCAR over a social media post, Legacy Motor Club has signed John Hunter Nemechek to drive the No.42 car from the 2024 season.

Team co-owner, Jimmie Johnson spoke about his new driver in an interview with Andrew Kurland on Dirty Mo Media.

"But to see what John Hunter has built around himself and his awareness of sponsorships and how they work is focused on his digital platform." he said

Jimmie Johnson also mentioned Nemechek, despite being in his mid-20s has great professionalism and readiness for a driver at that point in their career. Currently, Legacy M.C. will join Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing as the only Toyota-sponsored teams competing at the highest level of the sport.