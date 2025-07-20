  • NASCAR
How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover | 20-07-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:00 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be held at the Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s 21st points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 400 laps at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.

Denny Hamlin is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 title on Sunday, July 20.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, July 20

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will stream on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. TNT Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Dover Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 pm IST on July 20 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 6 a.m. NZST on Sunday, July 20.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Live Streaming Options

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices, as well as on tntsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-lap race of the season at the Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 21st race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
