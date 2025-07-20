How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover | 20-07-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be held at the Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s 21st points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 400 laps at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.Denny Hamlin is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 title on Sunday, July 20.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 2 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, July 20How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will stream on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. TNT Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Dover Cup event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 pm IST on July 20 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 6 a.m. NZST on Sunday, July 20.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Live Streaming OptionsThe AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices, as well as on tntsports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-lap race of the season at the Dover Motor Speedway.NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry ListHere's the complete entry list for the 21st race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - J. J. Yeley (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez