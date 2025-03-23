Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2025 07:13 GMT
AUTO: MAR 22 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Sunday, March 23, as the action at the season’s sixth points-paying weekend continues at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In Saturday’s (March 22) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of last year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400, will start 20th this weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast for Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway predicts a partly to mostly cloudy day with a high temperature of 81 degrees, 10-15 mph winds, and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Straight Talk Wireless 400

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series sixth race of the season:

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Garage open

Noon ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Straight Talk Wireless 400 (267 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Homestead, Florida, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #21 - Josh Berry
  3. #4 - Noah Gragson
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #38 - Zane Smith
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #35 - Riley Herbst
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #71 - Michael McDowell
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #60 - Ryan Preece
  32. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  33. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  34. #10 - Ty Dillon
  35. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - JJ Yeley

Edited by Yash Soni
