Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Sunday, March 23, as the action at the season’s sixth points-paying weekend continues at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ad

In Saturday’s (March 22) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of last year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400, will start 20th this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The weather forecast for Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway predicts a partly to mostly cloudy day with a high temperature of 81 degrees, 10-15 mph winds, and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Straight Talk Wireless 400

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series sixth race of the season:

Ad

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Garage open

Noon ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Straight Talk Wireless 400 (267 laps & 400 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Homestead, Florida, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #4 - Noah Gragson #19 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs #5 - Kyle Larson #77 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Zane Smith #9 - Chase Elliott #35 - Riley Herbst #45 - Tyler Reddick #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Cole Custer #1 - Ross Chastain #71 - Michael McDowell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #34 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suarez #10 - Ty Dillon #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #44 - JJ Yeley

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback