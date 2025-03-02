Is there a NASCAR race today? EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series | 02-03-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2025 08:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.356-mile-long road course on Sunday, March 2, as the action at the season’s third points-paying weekend continues at the Circuit of the Americas.

In Saturday’s (March 1) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, 2023 COTA winner Tyler Reddick won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

William Byron, the defending winner of last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, will start 15th this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at COTA predicts partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series third race of the season:

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Garage open

12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (95 laps & 232 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Austin, Texas, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  6. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #87 - Connor Zilisch * (i)
  15. #24 - William Byron
  16. #71 - Michael McDowell
  17. #4 - Noah Gragson
  18. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #38 - Zane Smith
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #22 - Joey Logano
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #7 - Justin Haley
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst #
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  34. #10 - Ty Dillon
  35. #21 - Josh Berry
  36. #2 - Austin Cindric
  37. #51 - Cody Ware

Edited by Yash Soni
