Is there a NASCAR race today? EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series | 02-03-2025

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.356-mile-long road course on Sunday, March 2, as the action at the season’s third points-paying weekend continues at the Circuit of the Americas.

Ad

In Saturday’s (March 1) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, 2023 COTA winner Tyler Reddick won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

William Byron, the defending winner of last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, will start 15th this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at COTA predicts partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Ad

Track: Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series third race of the season:

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Garage open

12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (95 laps & 232 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Austin, Texas, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #88 - Shane van Gisbergen # #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Todd Gilliland #11 - Denny Hamlin #16 - AJ Allmendinger #54 - Ty Gibbs #87 - Connor Zilisch * (i) #24 - William Byron #71 - Michael McDowell #4 - Noah Gragson #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #7 - Justin Haley #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst # #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #10 - Ty Dillon #21 - Josh Berry #2 - Austin Cindric #51 - Cody Ware

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback