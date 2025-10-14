NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 14, 2025 14:33 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR YellaWood 500 weekend schedule at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The YellaWood 500 is scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at Talladega Superspeedway. The 34th race of the season and the eighth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports from 2 p.m. ET.

Held in Lincoln, Alabama, the YellaWood 500 is the second race of the Round of 8. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 188-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 60, Stage 2 consists of 60 laps, and the final stage consists of 68 laps.

The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. Talladega Superspeedway hosted its first edition in 1969, and Richard Brickhouse won the inaugural YellaWood 500 at Talladega.

It will be the 57th annual YellaWood 500, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway. The 40 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 188 laps and 500 miles. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Anthony Alfredo, #66 Garage 66’s Casey Mears, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod are the only four open drivers this weekend.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s playoff weekend in Lincoln, Alabama, will begin with a qualifying session on Saturday, October 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday. There will be no practice session this weekend.

JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year's Talladega fall race. Stenhouse Jr. will look to reclaim his title this weekend.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, as the event will be the eighth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:

Friday, October 17, 2025

12:30 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Love's RV Stop 225

Saturday, October 18, 2025

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: United Rentals 250

Sunday, October 19, 2025

2 p.m. ET: YellaWood 500

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Talladega Superspeedway from October 17 to 19.

