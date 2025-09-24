NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 24, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The Hollywood Casino 400 is the 31st race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET.

The 1.5-mile-long track features an asphalt oval with 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch. The Kansas Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 25th edition of the Hollywood Casino 400.

Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite at +380 odds to win this year’s Hollywood Casino 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Larson won this event in 2021 and has also won this year’s spring Kansas race in May.

Trending
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin won the Kansas playoff race in 2019.

Hendrick Motorsports William Byron follows Hamlin at +750 odds, Ryan Blaney at +750 odds, Christopher Bell at +850 odds, and Tyler Reddick at +1200 odds in the top five most likely to win the Hollywood Casino 400.

The defending winner of the event, Ross Chastain, and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, have the eighth and ninth-highest odds at +1800 and +1900, respectively, to win this weekend. Chastain sits ninth, 12 points behind the cut-off line in the championship standings, while Logano is safe with 24 points above the elimination line.

Opening odds for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Kyle Larson: +380
  2. Denny Hamlin: +600
  3. William Byron: +750
  4. Ryan Blaney: +750
  5. Christopher Bell: +850
  6. Tyler Reddick: +1200
  7. Chase Elliot: +1400
  8. Chase Briscoe: +1500
  9. Ross Chastain: +1800
  10. Joey Logano: +1900
  11. Alex Bowman: +2500
  12. Bubba Wallace: +2500
  13. Brad Keselowski: +2500
  14. Chris Buescher: +2500
  15. Josh Berry: +3000
  16. Carson Hocevar: +3300
  17. Ty Gibbs: +3300
  18. Ryan Preece: +5000
  19. Kyle Busch: +5000
  20. Austin Cindric: +5000
  21. Erik Jones: +7500
  22. AJ Allmendinger: +10000
  23. John Hunter Nemechek: +12500
  24. Michael McDowell: +17500
  25. Daniel Suarez: +22500
  26. Todd Gilliland: +22500
  27. Noah Gragson: +22500
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +22500
  29. Austin Dillon: +22500
  30. Zane Smith: +22500
  31. Riley Herbst: +50000
  32. Justin Haley: +50000
  33. Cole Custer: +50000
  34. Shane van Gisbergen: +50000
  35. Ty Dillon: +50000
  36. Corey Ware: +50000
  37. JJ Yeley: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

