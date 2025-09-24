NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Hollywood Casino 400 is the 31st race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET.The 1.5-mile-long track features an asphalt oval with 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch. The Kansas Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 25th edition of the Hollywood Casino 400.Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite at +380 odds to win this year’s Hollywood Casino 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Larson won this event in 2021 and has also won this year’s spring Kansas race in May.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin won the Kansas playoff race in 2019.Hendrick Motorsports William Byron follows Hamlin at +750 odds, Ryan Blaney at +750 odds, Christopher Bell at +850 odds, and Tyler Reddick at +1200 odds in the top five most likely to win the Hollywood Casino 400.The defending winner of the event, Ross Chastain, and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, have the eighth and ninth-highest odds at +1800 and +1900, respectively, to win this weekend. Chastain sits ninth, 12 points behind the cut-off line in the championship standings, while Logano is safe with 24 points above the elimination line.Opening odds for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Kyle Larson: +380Denny Hamlin: +600William Byron: +750Ryan Blaney: +750Christopher Bell: +850Tyler Reddick: +1200Chase Elliot: +1400Chase Briscoe: +1500Ross Chastain: +1800Joey Logano: +1900Alex Bowman: +2500Bubba Wallace: +2500Brad Keselowski: +2500Chris Buescher: +2500Josh Berry: +3000Carson Hocevar: +3300Ty Gibbs: +3300Ryan Preece: +5000Kyle Busch: +5000Austin Cindric: +5000Erik Jones: +7500AJ Allmendinger: +10000John Hunter Nemechek: +12500Michael McDowell: +17500Daniel Suarez: +22500Todd Gilliland: +22500Noah Gragson: +22500Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +22500Austin Dillon: +22500Zane Smith: +22500Riley Herbst: +50000Justin Haley: +50000Cole Custer: +50000Shane van Gisbergen: +50000Ty Dillon: +50000Corey Ware: +50000JJ Yeley: +50000The live telecast of Sunday’s 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.