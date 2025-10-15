NASCAR 2025 United Rentals 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the United Rentals 250 this weekend. This event comes after Aric Almirola’s win at Las Vegas.The United Rentals 250 is the season’s 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the fifth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 18, at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 250.04-mile Talladega playoff event will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Talladega event will be contested over 94 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the fifth annual United Rentals 250 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.Thirty-eight drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Some notable entries in the race are Caesar Bacarella, Nick Leitz, Brenden Queen, Jordan Anderson, David Starr, Josh Williams, Leland Honeyman, and Mason Maggio.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Talladega Xfinity playoff race.JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith won last year’s United Rentals 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, five minutes, and 12 seconds.2025 NASCAR United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry listHere is the list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#05 - Caesar Bacarella#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#07 - Nick Leitz#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Brenden Queen#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Jordan Anderson#35 - David Starr#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Josh Williams#48 - Nicholas Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Leland Honeyman Jr#71 - Ryan Ellis#74 - TBA#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Mason Maggio#99 - Connor Mosack (i)From October 18, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on CW.