NASCAR 2025 United Rentals 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the United Rentals 250 this weekend. This event comes after Aric Almirola’s win at Las Vegas.

The United Rentals 250 is the season’s 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the fifth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 18, at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 250.04-mile Talladega playoff event will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Talladega event will be contested over 94 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the fifth annual United Rentals 250 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Some notable entries in the race are Caesar Bacarella, Nick Leitz, Brenden Queen, Jordan Anderson, David Starr, Josh Williams, Leland Honeyman, and Mason Maggio.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Talladega Xfinity playoff race.

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith won last year’s United Rentals 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, five minutes, and 12 seconds.

2025 NASCAR United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #05 - Caesar Bacarella
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #07 - Nick Leitz
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Brenden Queen
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  23. #35 - David Starr
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Josh Williams
  29. #48 - Nicholas Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman Jr
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - TBA
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Mason Maggio
  38. #99 - Connor Mosack (i)

From October 18, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on CW.

Edited by Yash Soni
