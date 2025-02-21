  • home icon
NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2025 19:38 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta (Source: Imagn)

After a chaotic Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400.

The 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (February 23) 260-lap race at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the Ambetter Health 400 winner. In 2025, the Atlanta Cup Series Spring race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, MAX, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

What is Ambetter Health 400 prize money for 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Hampton, Georgia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Atlanta:

“Purses for Atlanta incl all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to season pts fund, etc. For Cup, includes all charter payouts for competing each week, two-year historical performance payouts, etc.: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfiniy: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ambetter Health 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Ambetter Health 400 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 payout per position

After deducting the winner amount from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining purse will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday (February 22), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Qualifying action will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

List of Atlanta Spring race winners

  1. 1960: Fireball Roberts
  2. 1961: David Pearson
  3. 1962: Rex White
  4. 1963: Junior Johnson
  5. 1964: Ned Jarrett
  6. 1965: Marvin Panch
  7. 1966: Richard Petty
  8. 1967: Dick Hutcherson
  9. 1968: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  10. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  11. 1970: Richard Petty
  12. 1971: Richard Petty
  13. 1972: Bobby Allison
  14. 1973: David Pearson
  15. 1974: Richard Petty
  16. 1975: Buddy Baker
  17. 1976: Dave Marcis
  18. 1977: Darrell Waltrip
  19. 1978: Donnie Allison
  20. 1979: Neil Bonnett
  21. 1980: Cale Yarborough
  22. 1981: Neil Bonnett
  23. 1982: Bobby Allison
  24. 1983: Neil Bonnett
  25. 1984: Dale Earnhardt
  26. 1985: Bill Elliott
  27. 1986: Dale Earnhardt
  28. 1987: Bill Elliott
  29. 1988: Rusty Wallace
  30. 1989: Dale Earnhardt
  31. 1990: Morgan Shepherd
  32. 1991: Mark Martin
  33. 1992: Bill Elliott
  34. 1993: Rusty Wallace
  35. 1994: Mark Martin
  36. 1995: Dale Earnhardt
  37. 1996: Bobby Labonte
  38. 1997: Bobby Labonte
  39. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  40. 1999: Bobby Labonte
  41. 2000: Jerry Nadeau
  42. 2001: Bobby Labonte
  43. 2002: Kurt Busch
  44. 2003: Jeff Gordon
  45. 2004: Jimmie Johnson
  46. 2005: Carl Edwards
  47. 2006: Tony Stewart
  48. 2007: Jimmie Johnson
  49. 2008: Carl Edwards
  50. 2009: Kasey Kahne
  51. 2010: Tony Stewart
  52. 2011: Jeff Gordon
  53. 2012: Denny Hamlin
  54. 2013: Kyle Busch
  55. 2014: Kasey Kahne
  56. 2015: Jimmie Johnson
  57. 2016: Jimmie Johnson
  58. 2017: Brad Keselowski
  59. 2018: Kevin Harvick
  60. 2019: Brad Keselowski
  61. 2020: Kevin Harvick
  62. 2021: Ryan Blaney
  63. 2022: William Byron
  64. 2023: Joey Logano
  65. 2024: Daniel Suárez

