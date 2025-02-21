NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2025?

After a chaotic Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400.
The 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (February 23) 260-lap race at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.
Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the Ambetter Health 400 winner. In 2025, the Atlanta Cup Series Spring race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.
Live action of the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, MAX, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 3 pm ET.
What is Ambetter Health 400 prize money for 2025?
All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Hampton, Georgia.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Atlanta:
“Purses for Atlanta incl all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to season pts fund, etc. For Cup, includes all charter payouts for competing each week, two-year historical performance payouts, etc.: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfiniy: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ambetter Health 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Ambetter Health 400 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Explore the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 payout per position
After deducting the winner amount from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining purse will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday (February 22), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Qualifying action will be available on Amazon Prime Video.
List of Atlanta Spring race winners
- 1960: Fireball Roberts
- 1961: David Pearson
- 1962: Rex White
- 1963: Junior Johnson
- 1964: Ned Jarrett
- 1965: Marvin Panch
- 1966: Richard Petty
- 1967: Dick Hutcherson
- 1968: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: Richard Petty
- 1971: Richard Petty
- 1972: Bobby Allison
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: Richard Petty
- 1975: Buddy Baker
- 1976: Dave Marcis
- 1977: Darrell Waltrip
- 1978: Donnie Allison
- 1979: Neil Bonnett
- 1980: Cale Yarborough
- 1981: Neil Bonnett
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1983: Neil Bonnett
- 1984: Dale Earnhardt
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Dale Earnhardt
- 1987: Bill Elliott
- 1988: Rusty Wallace
- 1989: Dale Earnhardt
- 1990: Morgan Shepherd
- 1991: Mark Martin
- 1992: Bill Elliott
- 1993: Rusty Wallace
- 1994: Mark Martin
- 1995: Dale Earnhardt
- 1996: Bobby Labonte
- 1997: Bobby Labonte
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Bobby Labonte
- 2000: Jerry Nadeau
- 2001: Bobby Labonte
- 2002: Kurt Busch
- 2003: Jeff Gordon
- 2004: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Carl Edwards
- 2006: Tony Stewart
- 2007: Jimmie Johnson
- 2008: Carl Edwards
- 2009: Kasey Kahne
- 2010: Tony Stewart
- 2011: Jeff Gordon
- 2012: Denny Hamlin
- 2013: Kyle Busch
- 2014: Kasey Kahne
- 2015: Jimmie Johnson
- 2016: Jimmie Johnson
- 2017: Brad Keselowski
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Brad Keselowski
- 2020: Kevin Harvick
- 2021: Ryan Blaney
- 2022: William Byron
- 2023: Joey Logano
- 2024: Daniel Suárez
