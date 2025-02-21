NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2025?

After a chaotic Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400.

The 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (February 23) 260-lap race at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the Ambetter Health 400 winner. In 2025, the Atlanta Cup Series Spring race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, MAX, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

What is Ambetter Health 400 prize money for 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Hampton, Georgia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Atlanta:

“Purses for Atlanta incl all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to season pts fund, etc. For Cup, includes all charter payouts for competing each week, two-year historical performance payouts, etc.: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfiniy: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Ambetter Health 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Ambetter Health 400 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 payout per position

After deducting the winner amount from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining purse will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday (February 22), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Qualifying action will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

List of Atlanta Spring race winners

1960: Fireball Roberts 1961: David Pearson 1962: Rex White 1963: Junior Johnson 1964: Ned Jarrett 1965: Marvin Panch 1966: Richard Petty 1967: Dick Hutcherson 1968: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: Richard Petty 1971: Richard Petty 1972: Bobby Allison 1973: David Pearson 1974: Richard Petty 1975: Buddy Baker 1976: Dave Marcis 1977: Darrell Waltrip 1978: Donnie Allison 1979: Neil Bonnett 1980: Cale Yarborough 1981: Neil Bonnett 1982: Bobby Allison 1983: Neil Bonnett 1984: Dale Earnhardt 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Dale Earnhardt 1987: Bill Elliott 1988: Rusty Wallace 1989: Dale Earnhardt 1990: Morgan Shepherd 1991: Mark Martin 1992: Bill Elliott 1993: Rusty Wallace 1994: Mark Martin 1995: Dale Earnhardt 1996: Bobby Labonte 1997: Bobby Labonte 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Bobby Labonte 2000: Jerry Nadeau 2001: Bobby Labonte 2002: Kurt Busch 2003: Jeff Gordon 2004: Jimmie Johnson 2005: Carl Edwards 2006: Tony Stewart 2007: Jimmie Johnson 2008: Carl Edwards 2009: Kasey Kahne 2010: Tony Stewart 2011: Jeff Gordon 2012: Denny Hamlin 2013: Kyle Busch 2014: Kasey Kahne 2015: Jimmie Johnson 2016: Jimmie Johnson 2017: Brad Keselowski 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Brad Keselowski 2020: Kevin Harvick 2021: Ryan Blaney 2022: William Byron 2023: Joey Logano 2024: Daniel Suárez

