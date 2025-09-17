NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 New Hampshire Playoffs Cup Race: Best Drivers, Sleepers, and Winning Strategy

The Round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs heats up this weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire. The opening race of the second round of the playoffs is the Mobil 1 301, which takes place at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and is scheduled for 301 laps of racing this Sunday afternoon.

For sports bettors who will be following along with the action, there's some things they'll need to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Christopher Bell is the odds-on favorite to win at +330. This is no surprise as the driver of the #20 is coming off a victory at Bristol last Saturday night. On top of that, Bell is a two-time and defending winner at New Hampshire. With this being one of his better tracks, it's hard to go against the Joe Gibbs Racing driver this Sunday.

While Ryan Blaney comes in with the second-best odds at +650, he might be one to avoid. The driver of the #12 has finished outside the top 20 in his last two New Hampshire starts, with his last top-five finish at the track coming prior to the NextGen era. Kyle Larson is also at +650 to win and could be a safer bet. The driver of the #5 has never won at New Hampshire but finished top five in the last two races at the track. Denny Hamlin is also at +650 odds as he's a three-time New Hampshire. However, the driver of the #11 hasn't won in Loudon since 2017 and his last top-five finish came in 2020.

A sleeper to watch out for this weekend is Brad Keselowski at +2800 to win. The driver of the #6 has struggled this season, but is coming off a runner-up finish at Bristol. At New Hampshire, the RFK Racing driver is a two-time winner, with his latest coming in 2020. Keselowski's teammate, Ryan Preece, is another sleeper to watch. At +5500 odds to win, the driver of the #60 finished 11th at New Hampshire last year after starting 31st. At +200 to finish top 10, Preece could be a solid top-10 bet this Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire start?

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301 - Source: Imagn

Four drivers were eliminated from championship contention last Saturday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Now, there's 12 drivers remaining, who will be competing over the next three races to see who advances to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The first of three Round of 12 races is at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The green flag for the Mobil 1 301 is scheduled to wave on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.

