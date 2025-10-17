  • NASCAR
  NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here's what today's playoff schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:33 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Loves RV Stop 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile-long track, Talladega Superspeedway, on Friday, October 17, as the action of the fifth playoff race kicks off.

NASCAR Truck Series teams will start the day with qualifying at 12:30 pm ET and then conclude with the Love’s RV Stop 225 main event at 4 pm ET.

Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday (October 18).

The weather forecast for Friday in Lincoln, Alabama, is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, October 17, 2025

Garage Open

1 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

9:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

12:30 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Truck Series race (85 laps & 226.1 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action at Talladega Superspeedway will be streamed on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the 2025 Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Bret Holmes
  2. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  3. #2 - Josh Reaume
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #7 - JJ Yeley (i)
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #16 - Kris Wright (i)
  12. #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - Jason White
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Andres Perez De Lara
  23. #45 - Bayley Currey
  24. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  25. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  26. #69 - Tyler Tomassi (i)
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #74 - Caleb Costner
  29. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes
Edited by Yash Soni
