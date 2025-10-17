NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile-long track, Talladega Superspeedway, on Friday, October 17, as the action of the fifth playoff race kicks off.NASCAR Truck Series teams will start the day with qualifying at 12:30 pm ET and then conclude with the Love’s RV Stop 225 main event at 4 pm ET.Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday (October 18).The weather forecast for Friday in Lincoln, Alabama, is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Talladega SuperspeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway:Friday, October 17, 2025Garage Open1 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series9:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series11 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Truck SeriesTrack activity12:30 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying4 pm ET: Truck Series race (85 laps &amp; 226.1 miles)Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action at Talladega Superspeedway will be streamed on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway: Entry ListBelow is the entry list for the 2025 Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:#1 - Bret Holmes#02 - Nathan Byrd#2 - Josh Reaume#5 - Toni Breidinger#6 - Norm Benning#7 - JJ Yeley (i)#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#16 - Kris Wright (i)#17 - Giovanni Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#22 - Jason White#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Frankie Muniz#34 - Layne Riggs#35 - Greg Van Alst#38 - Chandler Smith#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez De Lara#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#66 - Luke Fenhaus#69 - Tyler Tomassi (i)#71 - Rajah Caruth#74 - Caleb Costner#75 - Parker Kligerman#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben Rhodes