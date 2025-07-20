NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Dover Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 20, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series W&uuml;rth 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s 21st race over the 400 laps at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway after beating Brad Keselowski. The #11 Toyota driver will look to make it back-to-back Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 wins and will start from the 13th position for Sunday’s (July 20) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover will wave at 2:17 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Chase Elliott is on the pole for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. He won the pole after NASCAR called off the practice and qualifying session due to inclement weather.

Chase Briscoe will start alongside Elliott on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Dover Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  7. #71 - Michael McDowell
  8. #22 - Joey Logano
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #60 - Ryan Preece
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #21 - Josh Berry
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #7 - Justin Haley
  21. #10 - Ty Dillon
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #5 - Kyle Larson
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #38 - Zane Smith
  31. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #44 - JJ Yeley

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 live on TNT Sports.

