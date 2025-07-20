NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Dover Motor Speedway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s 21st race over the 400 laps at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway after beating Brad Keselowski. The #11 Toyota driver will look to make it back-to-back Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 wins and will start from the 13th position for Sunday’s (July 20) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover will wave at 2:17 p.m. ET on Sunday.The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.Chase Elliott is on the pole for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at DoverChase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports, took the early upper hand by claiming the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. He won the pole after NASCAR called off the practice and qualifying session due to inclement weather.Chase Briscoe will start alongside Elliott on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineupHere’s the Cup Series Dover Motor Speedway race lineup:#9 - Chase Elliott#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#45 - Tyler Reddick#24 - William Byron#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#54 - Ty Gibbs#8 - Kyle Busch#60 - Ryan Preece#17 - Chris Buescher#11 - Denny Hamlin#21 - Josh Berry#6 - Brad Keselowski#48 - Alex Bowman#16 - AJ Allmendinger#99 - Daniel Suarez#1 - Ross Chastain#7 - Justin Haley#10 - Ty Dillon#23 - Bubba Wallace#3 - Austin Dillon#34 - Todd Gilliland#5 - Kyle Larson#2 - Austin Cindric#43 - Erik Jones#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#41 - Cole Custer#38 - Zane Smith#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst#77 - Carson Hocevar#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#4 - Noah Gragson#44 - JJ YeleyFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 live on TNT Sports.