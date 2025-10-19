  • NASCAR
  NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Talladega Superspeedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Talladega Superspeedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 (Source: Getty Images)
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s eighth playoff race over the 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track.

Last year, it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who took the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway after beating Brad Keselowski. The #47 driver will look to make it back-to-back YellaWood 500 wins and will start from the 37th position for Sunday’s (October 19) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega will be waved at 2:28 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The live coverage of the YellaWood 500 will be available on NBC Sports, while MRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.

Michael McDowell is on the pole for the YellaWood 500 at Dega

Michael McDowell, driver of the #71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s YellaWood 500. He won the pole with a time of 52.481 and a speed of 182.466 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Chase Briscoe will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.

NASCAR YellaWood 500 starting lineup

Here is the Cup Series Talladega Superspeedway race lineup:

  1. #71 - Michael McDowell
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #21 - Josh Berry
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #35 - Riley Herbst
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #9 - Chase Elliott
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  32. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #33 - Austin Hill
  34. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  38. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #78 - BJ McLeod
  40. #66 - Casey Mears

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 live on the USA Network.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

