NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Talladega Superspeedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. A total of 40 drivers will contest the season’s eighth playoff race over the 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track.Last year, it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who took the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway after beating Brad Keselowski. The #47 driver will look to make it back-to-back YellaWood 500 wins and will start from the 37th position for Sunday’s (October 19) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega will be waved at 2:28 p.m. ET on Sunday.The live coverage of the YellaWood 500 will be available on NBC Sports, while MRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.Michael McDowell is on the pole for the YellaWood 500 at DegaMichael McDowell, driver of the #71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s YellaWood 500. He won the pole with a time of 52.481 and a speed of 182.466 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Chase Briscoe will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.NASCAR YellaWood 500 starting lineupHere is the Cup Series Talladega Superspeedway race lineup:#71 - Michael McDowell#19 - Chase Briscoe#8 - Kyle Busch#2 - Austin Cindric#60 - Ryan Preece#21 - Josh Berry#20 - Christopher Bell#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst#23 - Bubba Wallace#48 - Alex Bowman#41 - Cole Custer#24 - William Byron#17 - Chris Buescher#45 - Tyler Reddick#22 - Joey Logano#11 - Denny Hamlin#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#3 - Austin Dillon#7 - Justin Haley#38 - Zane Smith#1 - Ross Chastain#9 - Chase Elliott#99 - Daniel Suarez#34 - Todd Gilliland#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#43 - Erik Jones#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#77 - Carson Hocevar#33 - Austin Hill#16 - AJ Allmendinger#51 - Cody Ware#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#62 - Anthony Alfredo#78 - BJ McLeod#66 - Casey MearsFans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 live on the USA Network.