NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 drivers to watch at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 scheduled for Sunday, May 5. The 400-mile race at the mile-and-a-half oval marks the 12th round of the 2024 Cup Series regular season.

In the previous edition of the AdventHealth 400, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson were embroiled in a thrilling battle with the former winning the race. During NASCAR's second visit to the track, Tyler Reddick managed to win the playoff race.

Coming off his third win of the season at Dover, Hamlin is expected to contend with familiar competitors at the front in Kansas. The 23XI Racing drivers could steal the show this weekend as the team has previously performed well at the venue over the past couple of seasons.

With the NASCAR Cup Series making its first trip to Kansas City this season, let's take a look at five drivers expected to have a strong weekend in the AdventHealth 400.

5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for at Kansas Speedway

#5 William Byron

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver finished the qualifying in pole position in the previous edition of the AdventHealth 400 and finished the race in third position. He holds the third-best average finish, 9.2, in the last six races at the track.

William Byron is coming off his first DNF result of the season at Dover after being collected in a wreck in the final stage. He heads to Kansas this weekend aiming for a quick turnaround.

#4 Bubba Wallace

NASCAR's visit to Kansas Speedway provides Bubba Wallace a great opportunity to snap his winless streak and return to the victory lane this weekend. He secured a fourth-place finish in last season's spring race and emerged victorious in the 2022 playoff race.

Wallace was poised to contend for victory in the playoff race last season until a tire puncture, while running second, dashed his hopes. With two consecutive DNF results behind him, he aims to reverse his fortunes in Kansas.

#3 Tyler Reddick

The #45 Toyota team has won the previous three of the four races at Kansas Speedway, with Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick each securing one win in the #45 Toyota.

Tyler Reddick has shown race-winning speed at intermediate ovals and his confidence will be bolstered by the team's success at Kansas Speedway, aiming to secure his second win of the season.

#2 Kyle Larson

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion has led the most laps in his previous two visits to Kansas Speedway but has only managed to secure top-five results on both occasions. He has a 6.0 average finishing position in his last six outings at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson has plenty of motivation to win the race this weekend after tasting defeat at the hands of Denny Hamlin last season and in the previous weekend's race at Dover.

#1 Denny Hamlin

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver, defending winner of the AdventHealth 400, secured the win in a sensational last-lap battle with Kyle Larson.

Denny Hamlin has the best average finish, 4.3, among all drivers in the last six races at the track, having recorded five top-fives in the same period. As Hamlin aims for his fourth win of the season, he'll contend against familiar rivals at the track.

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for this Sunday, May 5, at 3:00 PM ET. Catch the action live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM Radio.