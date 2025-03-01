  • home icon
NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:32 GMT
AUTO: FEB 28 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the new layout with a 2.356-mile road course on Saturday (March 1) as the action of the season’s third weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11 am ET and 12:30 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix main event on Sunday, March 2.

also-read-trending Trending

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Connor Zilisch claimed the pole, the Xfinity teams are scheduled to start the main race at 2:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday at COTA predicted a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 86 degrees and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Garage Open

9 am ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series

11:30 am ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

2:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (65 laps & 156 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Group A:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 41.900
  2. Brad Keselowski - 37.500
  3. Cody Ware - 36.200
  4. Cole Custer - 36.000
  5. Noah Gragson - 35.200
  6. Ty Gibbs - 31.400
  7. Daniel Suarez - 30.600
  8. Chase Briscoe - 28.200
  9. Josh Berry - 27.100
  10. Erik Jones - 26.800
  11. Shane van Gisbergen - 26.600
  12. Ty Dillon - 26.000
  13. Chris Buescher - 25.800
  14. Justin Haley - 24.600
  15. Ryan Preece - 21.900
  16. Alex Bowman - 20.900
  17. Austin Cindric - 20.800
  18. William Byron - 19.500
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 18.200
Group B:

  1. Riley Herbst - 17.300
  2. Austin Dillon - 17.200
  3. Todd Gilliland - 17.100
  4. Chase Elliott - 17.000
  5. Zane Smith - 16.400
  6. Tyler Reddick - 14.200
  7. Michael McDowell - 13.300
  8. Ross Chastain - 11.900
  9. Kyle Busch - 11.800
  10. Joey Logano - 11.700
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 9.100
  12. Denny Hamlin - 8.100
  13. Bubba Wallace - 7.800
  14. Carson Hocevar - 5.900
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 5.900
  16. Christopher Bell - 4.300
  17. Kyle Larson - 3.900
  18. Ryan Blaney - 3.100

Edited by Yash Soni
