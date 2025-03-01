NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the new layout with a 2.356-mile road course on Saturday (March 1) as the action of the season’s third weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.

Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11 am ET and 12:30 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix main event on Sunday, March 2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Connor Zilisch claimed the pole, the Xfinity teams are scheduled to start the main race at 2:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday at COTA predicted a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 86 degrees and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Circuit of the Americas:

Ad

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Garage Open

9 am ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series

11:30 am ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

2:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (65 laps & 156 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Group A:

Connor Zilisch - 41.900 Brad Keselowski - 37.500 Cody Ware - 36.200 Cole Custer - 36.000 Noah Gragson - 35.200 Ty Gibbs - 31.400 Daniel Suarez - 30.600 Chase Briscoe - 28.200 Josh Berry - 27.100 Erik Jones - 26.800 Shane van Gisbergen - 26.600 Ty Dillon - 26.000 Chris Buescher - 25.800 Justin Haley - 24.600 Ryan Preece - 21.900 Alex Bowman - 20.900 Austin Cindric - 20.800 William Byron - 19.500 AJ Allmendinger - 18.200

Ad

Group B:

Riley Herbst - 17.300 Austin Dillon - 17.200 Todd Gilliland - 17.100 Chase Elliott - 17.000 Zane Smith - 16.400 Tyler Reddick - 14.200 Michael McDowell - 13.300 Ross Chastain - 11.900 Kyle Busch - 11.800 Joey Logano - 11.700 John Hunter Nemechek - 9.100 Denny Hamlin - 8.100 Bubba Wallace - 7.800 Carson Hocevar - 5.900 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 5.900 Christopher Bell - 4.300 Kyle Larson - 3.900 Ryan Blaney - 3.100

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback