NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the new layout with a 2.356-mile road course on Saturday (March 1) as the action of the season’s third weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11 am ET and 12:30 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix main event on Sunday, March 2.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Connor Zilisch claimed the pole, the Xfinity teams are scheduled to start the main race at 2:30 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Saturday at COTA predicted a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 86 degrees and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Circuit of the Americas
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Circuit of the Americas:
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Garage Open
9 am ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series
11:30 am ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
11 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice
12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
2:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (65 laps & 156 miles)
All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:
Group A:
- Connor Zilisch - 41.900
- Brad Keselowski - 37.500
- Cody Ware - 36.200
- Cole Custer - 36.000
- Noah Gragson - 35.200
- Ty Gibbs - 31.400
- Daniel Suarez - 30.600
- Chase Briscoe - 28.200
- Josh Berry - 27.100
- Erik Jones - 26.800
- Shane van Gisbergen - 26.600
- Ty Dillon - 26.000
- Chris Buescher - 25.800
- Justin Haley - 24.600
- Ryan Preece - 21.900
- Alex Bowman - 20.900
- Austin Cindric - 20.800
- William Byron - 19.500
- AJ Allmendinger - 18.200
Group B:
- Riley Herbst - 17.300
- Austin Dillon - 17.200
- Todd Gilliland - 17.100
- Chase Elliott - 17.000
- Zane Smith - 16.400
- Tyler Reddick - 14.200
- Michael McDowell - 13.300
- Ross Chastain - 11.900
- Kyle Busch - 11.800
- Joey Logano - 11.700
- John Hunter Nemechek - 9.100
- Denny Hamlin - 8.100
- Bubba Wallace - 7.800
- Carson Hocevar - 5.900
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 5.900
- Christopher Bell - 4.300
- Kyle Larson - 3.900
- Ryan Blaney - 3.100