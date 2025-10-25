  • NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 25, 2025 15:43 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile-short track, the Martinsville Speedway, on Saturday, October 25, as the action of the season’s ninth playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying, followed by the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 main event at 7:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET ahead of the main event on Sunday evening.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Martinsville predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 61 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Trending

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Garage Open

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

11:30 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

1 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 131.5 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.

Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Justin Haley - 36.600
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 35.600
  3. Noah Gragson - 35.400
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 33.700
  5. Riley Herbst - 32.900
  6. Cody Ware - 32.500
  7. Erik Jones - 32.000
  8. Austin Cindric - 28.000
  9. Josh Berry - 27.900
  10. Chris Buescher - 26.100
  11. Casey Mears - 24.300
  12. Alex Bowman - 24.200
  13. Ty Dillon - 23.600
  14. Austin Dillon - 23.400
  15. Kyle Busch - 19.900
  16. Michael McDowell - 18.200
  17. John Hunter Nemechek - 17.000
  18. Daniel Suarez - 16.800
  19. Ryan Preece - 15.900
Group B:

  1. Zane Smith - 14.400
  2. Cole Custer - 13.400
  3. Brad Keselowski - 13.000
  4. Ross Chastain - 12.400
  5. Shane van Gisbergen - 11.300
  6. Carson Hocevar - 11.100
  7. Todd Gilliland - 10.100
  8. Ty Gibbs - 7.800
  9. Tyler Reddick - 7.600
  10. Bubba Wallace - 5.800
  11. Chase Elliott - 30.400
  12. William Byron - 19.000
  13. Kyle Larson - 18.800
  14. Ryan Blaney - 18.200
  15. Denny Hamlin - 18.000
  16. Joey Logano - 13.000
  17. Christopher Bell - 6.500
  18. Chase Briscoe - 1.000
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

