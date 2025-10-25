NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile-short track, the Martinsville Speedway, on Saturday, October 25, as the action of the season’s ninth playoff race continues.The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying, followed by the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 main event at 7:30 pm ET.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET ahead of the main event on Sunday evening.The weather forecast for Saturday in Martinsville predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 61 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Martinsville Speedway:Saturday, October 25, 2025Garage Open11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series11:30 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity1 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps &amp; 131.5 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:Group A:Justin Haley - 36.600Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 35.600Noah Gragson - 35.400AJ Allmendinger - 33.700Riley Herbst - 32.900Cody Ware - 32.500Erik Jones - 32.000Austin Cindric - 28.000Josh Berry - 27.900Chris Buescher - 26.100Casey Mears - 24.300Alex Bowman - 24.200Ty Dillon - 23.600Austin Dillon - 23.400Kyle Busch - 19.900Michael McDowell - 18.200John Hunter Nemechek - 17.000Daniel Suarez - 16.800Ryan Preece - 15.900Group B:Zane Smith - 14.400Cole Custer - 13.400Brad Keselowski - 13.000Ross Chastain - 12.400Shane van Gisbergen - 11.300Carson Hocevar - 11.100Todd Gilliland - 10.100Ty Gibbs - 7.800Tyler Reddick - 7.600Bubba Wallace - 5.800Chase Elliott - 30.400William Byron - 19.000Kyle Larson - 18.800Ryan Blaney - 18.200Denny Hamlin - 18.000Joey Logano - 13.000Christopher Bell - 6.500Chase Briscoe - 1.000