  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 31, 2025 14:15 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday, May 31, as the action of the season’s 14th weekend continues at Nashville Superspeedway.

Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the Tennessee Lottery 250 main event at 7:30 pm ET.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s (June 1) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Nashville predicts mainly sunny with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series at Nashville Superspeedway:

Ad

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Garage Open

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 am ET – 12:45 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:45 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (188 laps & 250.04 miles)

Ad

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Nashville will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 67 Corey Heim
  2. No. 66 Chad Finchum
  3. No. 44 J.J. Yeley
  4. No. 38 Zane Smith
  5. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  8. No. 7 Justin Haley
  9. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  10. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  11. No. 51 Cody Ware
  12. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  13. No. 41 Cole Custer
  14. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  15. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  16. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  17. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  18. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  19. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  20. No. 3 Austin Dillon
Ad

Group B:

  1. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  2. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  3. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  4. No. 43 Erik Jones
  5. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  6. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano
  8. No. 21 Josh Berry
  9. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  10. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  11. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  12. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  13. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  14. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  15. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  16. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  17. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  18. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  19. No. 24 William Byron
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications