NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday, May 31, as the action of the season’s 14th weekend continues at Nashville Superspeedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the Tennessee Lottery 250 main event at 7:30 pm ET.
The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s (June 1) main event.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Nashville predicts mainly sunny with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series at Nashville Superspeedway:
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Garage Open
11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series
12:30 am ET – 12:45 am ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
4:35 pm ET – 5:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice
5:45 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (188 laps & 250.04 miles)
All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Nashville will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.
Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:
Group A:
- No. 67 Corey Heim
- No. 66 Chad Finchum
- No. 44 J.J. Yeley
- No. 38 Zane Smith
- No. 99 Daniel Suarez
- No. 77 Carson Hocevar
- No. 35 Riley Herbst
- No. 7 Justin Haley
- No. 12 Ryan Blaney
- No. 23 Bubba Wallace
- No. 51 Cody Ware
- No. 5 Kyle Larson
- No. 41 Cole Custer
- No. 2 Austin Cindric
- No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 54 Ty Gibbs
- No. 48 Alex Bowman
- No. 10 Ty Dillon
- No. 17 Chris Buescher
- No. 3 Austin Dillon
Group B:
- No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 45 Tyler Reddick
- No. 34 Todd Gilliland
- No. 43 Erik Jones
- No. 8 Kyle Busch
- No. 4 Noah Gragson
- No. 22 Joey Logano
- No. 21 Josh Berry
- No. 6 Brad Keselowski
- No. 11 Denny Hamlin
- No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- No. 60 Ryan Preece
- No. 71 Michael McDowell
- No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
- No. 20 Christopher Bell
- No. 19 Chase Briscoe
- No. 9 Chase Elliott
- No. 1 Ross Chastain
- No. 24 William Byron
