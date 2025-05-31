NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday, May 31, as the action of the season’s 14th weekend continues at Nashville Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, before concluding the Tennessee Lottery 250 main event at 7:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s (June 1) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Nashville predicts mainly sunny with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series at Nashville Superspeedway:

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Garage Open

11 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 am ET – 12:45 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:45 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (188 laps & 250.04 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Nashville will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Group A:

No. 67 Corey Heim No. 66 Chad Finchum No. 44 J.J. Yeley No. 38 Zane Smith No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 77 Carson Hocevar No. 35 Riley Herbst No. 7 Justin Haley No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 23 Bubba Wallace No. 51 Cody Ware No. 5 Kyle Larson No. 41 Cole Custer No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 3 Austin Dillon

Group B:

No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 45 Tyler Reddick No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 43 Erik Jones No. 8 Kyle Busch No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 22 Joey Logano No. 21 Josh Berry No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 1 Ross Chastain No. 24 William Byron

