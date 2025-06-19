NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Pocono Raceway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 19, 2025 19:18 GMT
NASCAR: The Great American Getaway 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 (Source: Imagn)

After the inaugural Mexico City race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400.

The season’s 17th race is expected to be exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Pocono Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (June 22) 160-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.5-mile-long oval track.

The Great American Getaway 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Pocono Cup race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Pocono race will be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN radio on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for The Great American Getaway 400 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. He wrote:

“Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
The Great American Getaway 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Pocono Raceway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s The Great American Getaway 400 winner at Pocono Raceway will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Pocono NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday (June 21), followed by qualifying before the main event on Sunday evening. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime Video.

List of 2025 NASCAR Pocono race winners

  1. 1974: Richard Petty
  2. 1975: David Pearson
  3. 1976: Richard Petty
  4. 1977: Benny Parsons
  5. 1978: Darrell Waltrip
  6. 1979: Cale Yarborough
  7. 1980: Neil Bonnett
  8. 1981: Darrell Waltrip
  9. 1982: Bobby Allison
  10. 1983: Tim Richmond
  11. 1984: Harry Gant
  12. 1985: Bill Elliott
  13. 1986: Tim Richmond
  14. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  15. 1988: Bill Elliott
  16. 1989: Bill Elliott
  17. 1990: Geoffrey Bodine
  18. 1991: Rusty Wallace
  19. 1992: Darrell Waltrip
  20. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  21. 1994: Geoffrey Bodine
  22. 1995: Dale Jarrett
  23. 1996: Rusty Wallace
  24. 1997: Dale Jarrett
  25. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  26. 1999: Bobby Labonte
  27. 2000: Rusty Wallace
  28. 2001: Bobby Labonte
  29. 2002: Bill Elliott
  30. 2003: Ryan Newman
  31. 2004: Jimmie Johnson
  32. 2005: Kurt Busch
  33. 2006: Denny Hamlin
  34. 2007: Kurt Busch
  35. 2008: Carl Edwards
  36. 2009: Denny Hamlin
  37. 2010: Greg Biffle
  38. 2011: Brad Keselowski
  39. 2012*: Jeff Gordon
  40. 2013: Kasey Kahne
  41. 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  42. 2015: Matt Kenseth
  43. 2016: Chris Buescher
  44. 2017: Kyle Busch
  45. 2018: Kyle Busch
  46. 2019: Denny Hamlin
  47. 2020: Denny Hamlin
  48. 2021: Kyle Busch
  49. 2022: Chase Elliott*
  50. 2023: Denny Hamlin
  51. 2024: Ryan Blaney
