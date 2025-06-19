NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Pocono Raceway in 2025?

After the inaugural Mexico City race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400.
The season’s 17th race is expected to be exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Pocono Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (June 22) 160-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.5-mile-long oval track.
The Great American Getaway 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Pocono Cup race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250.
Live action of the 2025 Pocono race will be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN radio on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for The Great American Getaway 400 2025?
All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. He wrote:
“Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
The Great American Getaway 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Pocono Raceway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s The Great American Getaway 400 winner at Pocono Raceway will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Explore the 2025 Pocono NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday (June 21), followed by qualifying before the main event on Sunday evening. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime Video.
List of 2025 NASCAR Pocono race winners
- 1974: Richard Petty
- 1975: David Pearson
- 1976: Richard Petty
- 1977: Benny Parsons
- 1978: Darrell Waltrip
- 1979: Cale Yarborough
- 1980: Neil Bonnett
- 1981: Darrell Waltrip
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1983: Tim Richmond
- 1984: Harry Gant
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Tim Richmond
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Bill Elliott
- 1989: Bill Elliott
- 1990: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1991: Rusty Wallace
- 1992: Darrell Waltrip
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1995: Dale Jarrett
- 1996: Rusty Wallace
- 1997: Dale Jarrett
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Bobby Labonte
- 2000: Rusty Wallace
- 2001: Bobby Labonte
- 2002: Bill Elliott
- 2003: Ryan Newman
- 2004: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Kurt Busch
- 2006: Denny Hamlin
- 2007: Kurt Busch
- 2008: Carl Edwards
- 2009: Denny Hamlin
- 2010: Greg Biffle
- 2011: Brad Keselowski
- 2012*: Jeff Gordon
- 2013: Kasey Kahne
- 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2015: Matt Kenseth
- 2016: Chris Buescher
- 2017: Kyle Busch
- 2018: Kyle Busch
- 2019: Denny Hamlin
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2021: Kyle Busch
- 2022: Chase Elliott*
- 2023: Denny Hamlin
- 2024: Ryan Blaney
