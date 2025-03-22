NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson became the third different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (March 21) Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He emerged victorious after recovering from a late-race spin and, in the closing laps, held off the charge of Layne Riggs to cross the finish line in P1.

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Baptist Health 200. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.

With a P3 finish at Homestead-Miami, polesitter Corey Heim gained 54 points and moved to the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 177 points.

The defending winner of the event, Grant Enfinger, finished ninth and gained 29 points. He moved to fourth place in the points standings with 149 points.

With a runner-up finish, Layne Riggs gained 48 points and moved to eighth position in the 2025 Truck points table with 122 points.

Chandler Smith finished eighth and gained 30 points. He is standing third in the points table with 150 points.

Smith is followed by Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, and Ben Rhodes to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Below is the list of 36 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the fourth race of the 2025 season:

Corey Heim - 177 Ty Majeski - 169 Chandler Smith - 150 Grant Enfinger - 149 Stewart Friesen - 138 Tyler Ankrum - 127 Daniel Hemric - 125 Jake Garcia - 103 Kaden Honeycutt - 101 Ben Rhodes - 99 Tanner Gray - 97 Gio Ruggiero - 94 Matt Crafton - 87 Matt Mills - 76 Jack Wood - 73 Rajah Caruth - 68 Andres Perez de Lara - 67 Frankie Muniz - 64 Dawson Sutton - 64 Connor Mosack - 64 Spencer Boyd - 57 Toni Breidinger - 49 Nathan Byrd - 30 Bayley Currey - 68 Luke Fenhaus - 54 Josh Reaume - 47 Corey Day - 32 Jason A. White - 29 Johnny Sauter - 29 Timmy Hill - 26 Norm Benning - 21 Stefan Parsons - 19 Keith McGee - 12 Justin Carroll - 9 Stephen Mallozzi - 9

Watch 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, March 28.

