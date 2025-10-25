NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Playoffs: Who advanced to Championship 4 race after Corey Heim’s win at Martinsville?

The final round of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series playoff season came to an end with the conclusion of Friday's Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway, where Corey Heim secured his 11th win of the season.The result of the Round of 8 elimination set the grid for the title-deciding Championship 4 race. Four drivers in the playoff grid will compete against each other for the prestigious 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Championship next week.This year’s Round of 8 was filled with excitement and drama. Corey Heim and Gio Ruggiero won the fourth and fifth playoff races at Charlotte Roval and Talladega Superspeedway, respectively.With no new winner from below the cut-off line at Martinsville Speedway, the last spot was taken by Kaden Honeycutt over Layne Riggs by one point. Honeycutt finished runner-up, while Riggs finished third in the elimination race of the Round of 8.The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, and Tyler Ankrum are the other two drivers who joined the title hunt with Heim and Honeycutt. Whereas Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Kaden Honeycutt are the drivers who were knocked out of the title contention.Reflecting on advancing to the final 4 event and about his chances of winning the title, Honeycutt said (via NASCAR.com):“It’s unbelievable, man. I should have very easily been on the couch in July after I made my decision on what to do. And I’m so grateful to be a part of Toyota and this amazing manufacturer. To carry on this championship now, we got a 50% chance of winning it at least. So I’m very much looking forward to next weekend. Regardless of how everything goes, I’m just extremely thankful.”NASCAR Truck Series updated playoff grid: Drivers who clinched the Championship 4 berthAmong the four Truck Series drivers who are now left to battle for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series championship, Corey Heim is the favorite to win his maiden championship. He won a series record of 11 wins this season and grabbed the top spot to begin the Championship 4 race.Here are the four drivers who qualified for the 2025 Truck Series season finale:#11 – Corey Heim – 4000#52 – Kaden Honeycutt – 4000#98 – Ty Majeski – 4000#18 – Tyler Ankrum – 4000Catch the Truck Series in action for the final time this year at Phoenix Raceway for the title-deciding race. The action will go live next Friday at 7:30 pm ET.