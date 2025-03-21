NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Baptist Health 200 marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 21, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 8:21 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile, oval track in Homestead-Miami, features 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-four drivers have entered 34 spots for the 29th annual Baptist Health 200 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +115 odds to win this year’s Baptist Health 200, according to BetMGM. He is doing a tripleheader this weekend, racing in NASCAR’s all three national series.

Tricon Garage driver and last week’s winner Corey Heim stands at second place at +450 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Ty Majeski at +800, Chandler Smith at +1100, Grant Enfinger at +1100, and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the Baptist Health 200.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones, who is making his first start of the season, has the seventh-highest odds at +2000 to win on Friday. Whereas Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the 11th-highest odds at +5000 to win on Friday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kyle Larson: +115 Corey Heim: +450 Ty Majeski: +800 Chandler Smith: +1100 Grant Enfinger: +1100 Ross Chastain: +1200 Layne Riggs: +1500 Kaden Honeycutt: +2000 Brandon Jones: +2000 Daniel Hemric: +2500 Tyler Ankrum: +2500 Rajah Caruth: +3000 Stewart Friesen: +4000 Gio Ruggiero: +5000 Corey Day: +5000 Connor Mosack: +6000 Tanner Gray: +6000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Jake Garcia: +12500 Jack Wood: +20000 Andres Perez de Lara: +20000 Luke Fenhaus: +30000 Matt Mills: +30000 Dawson Sutton: +50000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Josh Reaume: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Stephen Mallozzi: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Micehl Disdier: +100000 Nathan Bryd: +100000 Akinori Ogata: +100000 Stefan Parsons: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway can be viewed on FOX. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

