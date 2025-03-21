NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The Baptist Health 200 marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 21, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 8:21 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile, oval track in Homestead-Miami, features 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-four drivers have entered 34 spots for the 29th annual Baptist Health 200 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +115 odds to win this year’s Baptist Health 200, according to BetMGM. He is doing a tripleheader this weekend, racing in NASCAR’s all three national series.

Tricon Garage driver and last week’s winner Corey Heim stands at second place at +450 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Ty Majeski at +800, Chandler Smith at +1100, Grant Enfinger at +1100, and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the Baptist Health 200.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones, who is making his first start of the season, has the seventh-highest odds at +2000 to win on Friday. Whereas Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the 11th-highest odds at +5000 to win on Friday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +115
  2. Corey Heim: +450
  3. Ty Majeski: +800
  4. Chandler Smith: +1100
  5. Grant Enfinger: +1100
  6. Ross Chastain: +1200
  7. Layne Riggs: +1500
  8. Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
  9. Brandon Jones: +2000
  10. Daniel Hemric: +2500
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  12. Rajah Caruth: +3000
  13. Stewart Friesen: +4000
  14. Gio Ruggiero: +5000
  15. Corey Day: +5000
  16. Connor Mosack: +6000
  17. Tanner Gray: +6000
  18. Matt Crafton: +10000
  19. Jake Garcia: +12500
  20. Jack Wood: +20000
  21. Andres Perez de Lara: +20000
  22. Luke Fenhaus: +30000
  23. Matt Mills: +30000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  25. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  26. Josh Reaume: +100000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  28. Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  30. Micehl Disdier: +100000
  31. Nathan Bryd: +100000
  32. Akinori Ogata: +100000
  33. Stefan Parsons: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway can be viewed on FOX. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

