NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Talladega Superspeedway Roval for the Love’s RV Stop 225. The 23rd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, October 17, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.66-mile-long track.

It’s the fifth playoff race of the season at Talladega Superspeedway. The track, which opened in 1969, features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Love’s RV Stop 225 will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race will begin on Friday, October 17, at 4 p.m. ET.

Along with the glory, the Love’s RV Stop 225 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Talladega Superspeedway race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (October 17), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Talladega Superspeedway begins with a qualifying session at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Love’s RV Stop 225 main event is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's the qualifying order for the 36 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway this Friday.

Greg Van Alst - 42.500 Caleb Costner - 41.000 Norm Benning - 39.800 Luke Fenhaus - 36.200 Parker Kligerman - 34.700 Jason White - 33.100 Tyler Tomassi (i) - 32.000 Josh Reaume - 31.800 Ben Rhodes - 29.700 Toni Breidinger # - 29.100 Frankie Muniz # - 28.000 Andres Perez De Lara # - 27.200 Tanner Gray - 26.800 Nathan Byrd - 26.500 Kris Wright (i) - 24.500 Matt Crafton - 22.800 Jack Wood - 22.600 Spencer Boyd - 21.800 Jake Garcia - 20.300 Matt Mills - 18.500 Chandler Smith - 16.300 Corey LaJoie - 16.200 Dawson Sutton - 16.000 Connor Mosack # - 12.700 Bayley Currey - 11.700 Bret Holmes - 6.800 JJ Yeley (i) - 6.200 Giovanni Ruggiero # - 6.000 Layne Riggs (P) - 16.200 Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 11.600 Daniel Hemric (P) - 8.600 Ty Majeski (P) - 7.700 Tyler Ankrum (P) - 7.500 Grant Enfinger (P) - 7.300 Rajah Caruth (P) - 3.400 Corey Heim (P) – 1.000

