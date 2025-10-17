NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:32 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Loves RV Stop 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Loves RV Stop 250 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Talladega Superspeedway Roval for the Love’s RV Stop 225. The 23rd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, October 17, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.66-mile-long track.

It’s the fifth playoff race of the season at Talladega Superspeedway. The track, which opened in 1969, features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Love’s RV Stop 225 will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race will begin on Friday, October 17, at 4 p.m. ET.

Along with the glory, the Love’s RV Stop 225 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Talladega Superspeedway race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (October 17), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Talladega Superspeedway begins with a qualifying session at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Love’s RV Stop 225 main event is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's the qualifying order for the 36 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway this Friday.

  1. Greg Van Alst - 42.500
  2. Caleb Costner - 41.000
  3. Norm Benning - 39.800
  4. Luke Fenhaus - 36.200
  5. Parker Kligerman - 34.700
  6. Jason White - 33.100
  7. Tyler Tomassi (i) - 32.000
  8. Josh Reaume - 31.800
  9. Ben Rhodes - 29.700
  10. Toni Breidinger # - 29.100
  11. Frankie Muniz # - 28.000
  12. Andres Perez De Lara # - 27.200
  13. Tanner Gray - 26.800
  14. Nathan Byrd - 26.500
  15. Kris Wright (i) - 24.500
  16. Matt Crafton - 22.800
  17. Jack Wood - 22.600
  18. Spencer Boyd - 21.800
  19. Jake Garcia - 20.300
  20. Matt Mills - 18.500
  21. Chandler Smith - 16.300
  22. Corey LaJoie - 16.200
  23. Dawson Sutton - 16.000
  24. Connor Mosack # - 12.700
  25. Bayley Currey - 11.700
  26. Bret Holmes - 6.800
  27. JJ Yeley (i) - 6.200
  28. Giovanni Ruggiero # - 6.000
  29. Layne Riggs (P) - 16.200
  30. Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 11.600
  31. Daniel Hemric (P) - 8.600
  32. Ty Majeski (P) - 7.700
  33. Tyler Ankrum (P) - 7.500
  34. Grant Enfinger (P) - 7.300
  35. Rajah Caruth (P) - 3.400
  36. Corey Heim (P) – 1.000
