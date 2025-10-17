NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Talladega Superspeedway Roval for the Love’s RV Stop 225. The 23rd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, October 17, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.66-mile-long track.
It’s the fifth playoff race of the season at Talladega Superspeedway. The track, which opened in 1969, features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
The Love’s RV Stop 225 will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race will begin on Friday, October 17, at 4 p.m. ET.
Along with the glory, the Love’s RV Stop 225 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.
Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Talladega Superspeedway race on his official X account. He wrote:
“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (October 17), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Talladega Superspeedway begins with a qualifying session at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Love’s RV Stop 225 main event is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.
2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
Here's the qualifying order for the 36 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway this Friday.
- Greg Van Alst - 42.500
- Caleb Costner - 41.000
- Norm Benning - 39.800
- Luke Fenhaus - 36.200
- Parker Kligerman - 34.700
- Jason White - 33.100
- Tyler Tomassi (i) - 32.000
- Josh Reaume - 31.800
- Ben Rhodes - 29.700
- Toni Breidinger # - 29.100
- Frankie Muniz # - 28.000
- Andres Perez De Lara # - 27.200
- Tanner Gray - 26.800
- Nathan Byrd - 26.500
- Kris Wright (i) - 24.500
- Matt Crafton - 22.800
- Jack Wood - 22.600
- Spencer Boyd - 21.800
- Jake Garcia - 20.300
- Matt Mills - 18.500
- Chandler Smith - 16.300
- Corey LaJoie - 16.200
- Dawson Sutton - 16.000
- Connor Mosack # - 12.700
- Bayley Currey - 11.700
- Bret Holmes - 6.800
- JJ Yeley (i) - 6.200
- Giovanni Ruggiero # - 6.000
- Layne Riggs (P) - 16.200
- Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 11.600
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 8.600
- Ty Majeski (P) - 7.700
- Tyler Ankrum (P) - 7.500
- Grant Enfinger (P) - 7.300
- Rajah Caruth (P) - 3.400
- Corey Heim (P) – 1.000
