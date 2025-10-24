NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:49 GMT
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Martinsville Speedway for the Slim Jim 200. The 24th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, October 24, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 0.526-mile-short track.

It’s the sixth playoff race of the season at Martinsville Speedway. The track, which opened in 1947, features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees in the straights.

The Slim Jim 200 will be broadcast live in the United States on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race will begin on Friday, October 24, at 6 p.m. ET.

Along with the glory, the Slim Jim 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Martinsville Speedway race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc; and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (October 24), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Martinsville Speedway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively. The Slim Jim 200 main event is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The practice and qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Slim Jim 200 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the qualifying order for the 35 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway this Friday.

Group A:

  1. Patrick Staropoli - 40.700
  2. Justin Carroll - 40.400
  3. Conner Jones - 39.500
  4. Timmy Hill - 38.300
  5. Norm Benning - 33.500
  6. Toni Breidinger - 31.200
  7. Casey Mears - 30.300
  8. Alan Waller - 30.000
  9. Clayton Green - 26.100
  10. Bayley Currey - 25.600
  11. Brent Crews - 25.000
  12. Jake Garcia - 24.500
  13. Frankie Muniz - 22.400
  14. Jack Wood - 21.900
  15. Logan Bearden - 21.300
  16. Matt Mills - 20.200
  17. Chandler Smith - 18.400
  18. Spencer Boyd - 18.300

Group B:

  1. Andres Perez - 17.000
  2. Ben Rhodes - 15.700
  3. Connor Mosack - 15.500
  4. Tanner Gray - 13.200
  5. Brenden Queen - 11.800
  6. Matt Crafton - 10.900
  7. Dawson Sutton - 9.400
  8. Corey LaJoie - 9.200
  9. Giovanni Ruggiero - 4.000
  10. Grant Enfinger - 27.600
  11. Daniel Hemric - 25.900
  12. Kaden Honeycutt - 7.900
  13. Rajah Caruth - 6.900
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 5.400
  15. Layne Riggs - 5.300
  16. Ty Majeski - 3.600
  17. Corey Heim - 1.700
