NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Slim Jim 200

On the back of the Love’s RV Stop 225, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The 2025 Slim Jim 200, the season’s 24th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, October 24.The 24th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.526-mile short track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 105.2-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Slim Jim 200 on X.Who is on pole for the Slim Jim 200?In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won his third pole of the season at Martinsville. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 200-lap event. This also marked the third career pole for him in the Truck Series.Riggs posted the lap time of 19.478 and a speed of 97.217 mph. Tricon Garage driver Gio Ruggiero will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 97.063 mph.They will be followed by the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top five. Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, and Andres Perez complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Slim Jim 200.2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Slim Jim 200 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers at Martinsville Speedway:#34 - Layne Riggs#17 - Gio Ruggiero#98 - Ty Majeski#11 - Corey Heim#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#18 - Tyler Ankrum#71 - Rajah Caruth#9 - Grant Enfinger#19 - Daniel Hemric#44 - Andres Perez#99 - Ben Rhodes#15 - Tanner Gray#7 - Brenden Queen#26 - Dawson Sutton#88 - Matt Crafton#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#38 - Chandler Smith#91 - Jack Wood#45 - Bayley Currey#1 - Brent Crews#13 - Jake Garcia#42 - Matt Mills#5 - Toni Breidinger#41 - Conner Jones#56 - Timmy Hill#69 - Casey Mears#76 - Spencer Boyd#84 - Patrick Staropoli#02 - Logan Bearden#90 - Justin Carroll#33 - Frankie Muniz#22 - Alan Waller#6 - Norm Benning#2 - Clayton GreenFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway today for the Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at 6 p.m. ET.