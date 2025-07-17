NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 17, 2025 20:57 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: BetRivers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The BetRivers 200 marks the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at Dover Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Dover race will also host the Cup Series and ARCA West races this weekend.

The one-mile-long concrete oval has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile. A total of 40 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 44th annual BetRivers 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, at +275 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s BetRivers 200 at Dover. Allgaier has won this event at Monster Mile in 2018 and 2020.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain has the second-highest odds at +425 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +500, Connor Zilisch at +825, Carson Kvapil at +1000, and Sheldon Creed at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the BetRivers 200.

Hass Factory Team’s Sam Mayer, two Richard Childress Racing drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill, and Austin Hill are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Saturday, July 19.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Dover Motor Speedway (via BetMGM):

  1. Justin Allgaier: +275
  2. Ross Chastain: +425
  3. Aric Almirola: +500
  4. Connor Zilisch: +825
  5. Carson Kvapil: +1000
  6. Sheldon Creed: +1000
  7. Sam Mayer: +1200
  8. Jesse Love: +1200
  9. Austin Hill: +1200
  10. Brandon Jones: +1400
  11. Ryan Truex: +2000
  12. Sammy Smith: +2000
  13. Taylor Gray: +5000
  14. Ryan Sieg: +5000
  15. Christian Eckes: +5000
  16. Nick Sanchez: +8000
  17. Jake Finch: +10000
  18. William Sawalich: +12500
  19. Harrison Burton: +25000
  20. Jeb Burton: +25000
  21. Rajah Caruth: +25000
  22. Daniel Dye: +25000
  23. Josh Williams: +35000
  24. Parker Retzlaff: +35000
  25. Dean Thompson: +35000
  26. Anthony Alfredo: +50000
  27. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  28. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  29. Lavar Scott: +100000
  30. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  31. Brennan Poole: +100000
  32. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  33. Kaz Grala: +100000
  34. Josh Bilicki: +200000
  35. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  36. Nick Leitz: +200000
  37. Blaine Perkins: +200000
  38. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  39. Takuma Koga: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Dover Motor Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
