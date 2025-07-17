NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

The BetRivers 200 marks the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at Dover Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Dover race will also host the Cup Series and ARCA West races this weekend.
The one-mile-long concrete oval has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile. A total of 40 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 44th annual BetRivers 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway.
As per BetMGM's odds table, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, at +275 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s BetRivers 200 at Dover. Allgaier has won this event at Monster Mile in 2018 and 2020.
NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain has the second-highest odds at +425 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +500, Connor Zilisch at +825, Carson Kvapil at +1000, and Sheldon Creed at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the BetRivers 200.
Hass Factory Team’s Sam Mayer, two Richard Childress Racing drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill, and Austin Hill are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Saturday, July 19.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Dover Motor Speedway (via BetMGM):
- Justin Allgaier: +275
- Ross Chastain: +425
- Aric Almirola: +500
- Connor Zilisch: +825
- Carson Kvapil: +1000
- Sheldon Creed: +1000
- Sam Mayer: +1200
- Jesse Love: +1200
- Austin Hill: +1200
- Brandon Jones: +1400
- Ryan Truex: +2000
- Sammy Smith: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +5000
- Ryan Sieg: +5000
- Christian Eckes: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +8000
- Jake Finch: +10000
- William Sawalich: +12500
- Harrison Burton: +25000
- Jeb Burton: +25000
- Rajah Caruth: +25000
- Daniel Dye: +25000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Parker Retzlaff: +35000
- Dean Thompson: +35000
- Anthony Alfredo: +50000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Lavar Scott: +100000
- Kyle Sieg: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Kaz Grala: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +200000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Nick Leitz: +200000
- Blaine Perkins: +200000
- Leland Honeyman: +200000
- Takuma Koga: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Dover Motor Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.
