NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

The BetRivers 200 marks the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at Dover Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Dover race will also host the Cup Series and ARCA West races this weekend.

The one-mile-long concrete oval has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile. A total of 40 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 44th annual BetRivers 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, at +275 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s BetRivers 200 at Dover. Allgaier has won this event at Monster Mile in 2018 and 2020.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain has the second-highest odds at +425 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +500, Connor Zilisch at +825, Carson Kvapil at +1000, and Sheldon Creed at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the BetRivers 200.

Hass Factory Team’s Sam Mayer, two Richard Childress Racing drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill, and Austin Hill are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Saturday, July 19.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Dover Motor Speedway (via BetMGM):

Justin Allgaier: +275 Ross Chastain: +425 Aric Almirola: +500 Connor Zilisch: +825 Carson Kvapil: +1000 Sheldon Creed: +1000 Sam Mayer: +1200 Jesse Love: +1200 Austin Hill: +1200 Brandon Jones: +1400 Ryan Truex: +2000 Sammy Smith: +2000 Taylor Gray: +5000 Ryan Sieg: +5000 Christian Eckes: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +8000 Jake Finch: +10000 William Sawalich: +12500 Harrison Burton: +25000 Jeb Burton: +25000 Rajah Caruth: +25000 Daniel Dye: +25000 Josh Williams: +35000 Parker Retzlaff: +35000 Dean Thompson: +35000 Anthony Alfredo: +50000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Lavar Scott: +100000 Kyle Sieg: +100000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Kaz Grala: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +200000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Nick Leitz: +200000 Blaine Perkins: +200000 Leland Honeyman: +200000 Takuma Koga: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Dover Motor Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

