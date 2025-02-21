NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250.

Ad

Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the second race of the season on Saturday (February 22) at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 5 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Atlanta Spring race.

Ad

“Purses for Atlanta incl all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to season pts fund, etc. For Cup, includes all charter payouts for competing each week, two-year historical performance payouts, etc: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfiniy: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Friday, February 21, the Xfinity Series action at the Atlanta began with a qualifying session at 5:05 pm ET before concluding with a 251.02-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 winners

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick is the most successful driver to win the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 with five wins.

Year – Winners

Ad

1992: Jeff Gordon 1993: Ward Burton 1994 - Harry Gant 1995 - Johnny Benson Jr. 1996 - Terry Labonte 1997* - Mark Martin 1998* - Mark Martin 1999 - Mike Skinner 2000 - Mark Martin 2001 - Joe Nemechek 2002 - Jamie McMurray 2003 - Greg Biffle 2004 - Matt Kenseth 2005 - Carl Edwards 2006 - Jeff Burton 2007 - Jeff Burton 2008 - Matt Kenseth 2009 - Kevin Harvick 2010 - Jamie McMurray 2011 - Carl Edwards 2012 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2013 - Kevin Harvick 2014 - Kevin Harvick 2015 - Kevin Harvick 2016 - Kyle Busch 2017 - Kyle Busch 2018 - Kevin Harvick 2019 - Christopher Bell 2020 - A. J. Allmendinger 2021 - Justin Allgaier 2022 - Ty Gibbs 2023 - Austin Hill 2024 - Austin Hill

Catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity entries in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"