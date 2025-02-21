NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250.
Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the second race of the season on Saturday (February 22) at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.
The Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 5 pm ET.
Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.
On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Atlanta Spring race.
“Purses for Atlanta incl all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to season pts fund, etc. For Cup, includes all charter payouts for competing each week, two-year historical performance payouts, etc: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfiniy: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, February 21, the Xfinity Series action at the Atlanta began with a qualifying session at 5:05 pm ET before concluding with a 251.02-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 winners
NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick is the most successful driver to win the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 with five wins.
Year – Winners
- 1992: Jeff Gordon
- 1993: Ward Burton
- 1994 - Harry Gant
- 1995 - Johnny Benson Jr.
- 1996 - Terry Labonte
- 1997* - Mark Martin
- 1998* - Mark Martin
- 1999 - Mike Skinner
- 2000 - Mark Martin
- 2001 - Joe Nemechek
- 2002 - Jamie McMurray
- 2003 - Greg Biffle
- 2004 - Matt Kenseth
- 2005 - Carl Edwards
- 2006 - Jeff Burton
- 2007 - Jeff Burton
- 2008 - Matt Kenseth
- 2009 - Kevin Harvick
- 2010 - Jamie McMurray
- 2011 - Carl Edwards
- 2012 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 2013 - Kevin Harvick
- 2014 - Kevin Harvick
- 2015 - Kevin Harvick
- 2016 - Kyle Busch
- 2017 - Kyle Busch
- 2018 - Kevin Harvick
- 2019 - Christopher Bell
- 2020 - A. J. Allmendinger
- 2021 - Justin Allgaier
- 2022 - Ty Gibbs
- 2023 - Austin Hill
- 2024 - Austin Hill
Catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity entries in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"