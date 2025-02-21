  • home icon
  NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2025 20:22 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

After Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250.

Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the second race of the season on Saturday (February 22) at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

The Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 5 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Atlanta Spring race.

“Purses for Atlanta incl all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to season pts fund, etc. For Cup, includes all charter payouts for competing each week, two-year historical performance payouts, etc: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfiniy: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, February 21, the Xfinity Series action at the Atlanta began with a qualifying session at 5:05 pm ET before concluding with a 251.02-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 winners

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick is the most successful driver to win the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 with five wins.

Year – Winners

  1. 1992: Jeff Gordon
  2. 1993: Ward Burton
  3. 1994 - Harry Gant
  4. 1995 - Johnny Benson Jr.
  5. 1996 - Terry Labonte
  6. 1997* - Mark Martin
  7. 1998* - Mark Martin
  8. 1999 - Mike Skinner
  9. 2000 - Mark Martin
  10. 2001 - Joe Nemechek
  11. 2002 - Jamie McMurray
  12. 2003 - Greg Biffle
  13. 2004 - Matt Kenseth
  14. 2005 - Carl Edwards
  15. 2006 - Jeff Burton
  16. 2007 - Jeff Burton
  17. 2008 - Matt Kenseth
  18. 2009 - Kevin Harvick
  19. 2010 - Jamie McMurray
  20. 2011 - Carl Edwards
  21. 2012 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. 2013 - Kevin Harvick
  23. 2014 - Kevin Harvick
  24. 2015 - Kevin Harvick
  25. 2016 - Kyle Busch
  26. 2017 - Kyle Busch
  27. 2018 - Kevin Harvick
  28. 2019 - Christopher Bell
  29. 2020 - A. J. Allmendinger
  30. 2021 - Justin Allgaier
  31. 2022 - Ty Gibbs
  32. 2023 - Austin Hill
  33. 2024 - Austin Hill

Catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity entries in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
