NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity: GovX 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

After the GOVX 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for The LiUNA!.

The LiUNA! is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the fifth race of the season on Saturday (March 15) at the 1.5-mile, tri-oval track.

The LiUNA! can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 15 at 4:30 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for The LiUNA! winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Las Vegas Spring race.

“Purses for Vegas weekend, incl all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and pts fund contribution. For Cup, incl all associated charter payouts for racing and charter historical results. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Las Vegas begins with a practice and qualifying session at 6:05 pm ET and 7:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s The LiUNA! at Las Vegas winners

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin is the most successful driver at The LiUNA! at Las Vegas with four wins.

  1. 1997: Jeff Green
  2. 1998: Jimmy Spencer
  3. 1999: Mark Martin
  4. 2000: Jeff Burton
  5. 2001: Todd Bodine
  6. 2002: Jeff Burton
  7. 2003: Joe Nemechek
  8. 2004: Kevin Harvick
  9. 2005: Mark Martin
  10. 2006*: Kasey Kahne
  11. 2007*: Jeff Burton
  12. 2008: Mark Martin
  13. 2009: Greg Biffle
  14. 2010: Kevin Harvick
  15. 2011*: Mark Martin
  16. 2012: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. 2013: Sam Hornish Jr.
  18. 2014: Brad Keselowski
  19. 2015: Austin Dillon
  20. 2016: Kyle Busch
  21. 2017: Joey Logano
  22. 2018: Kyle Larson
  23. 2019: Kyle Busch
  24. 2020: Chase Briscoe
  25. 2021: A. J. Allmendinger
  26. 2022: Ty Gibbs
  27. 2023: Austin Hill
  28. 2024: John Hunter Nemechek

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of The LiUNA!?

After finishing P9 last week at Phoenix, Jesse Love secured the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 143 points.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier stands second with 141 points, followed by Sam Mayer with 130 points, Austin Hill with 123 points, and Sammy Smith with 121 points to complete the top five.

Catch the 38 Xfinity entries in action at the Las Vegas on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

