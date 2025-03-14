NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After the GOVX 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for The LiUNA!.

The LiUNA! is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the fifth race of the season on Saturday (March 15) at the 1.5-mile, tri-oval track.

The LiUNA! can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 15 at 4:30 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for The LiUNA! winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Las Vegas Spring race.

“Purses for Vegas weekend, incl all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and pts fund contribution. For Cup, incl all associated charter payouts for racing and charter historical results. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Las Vegas begins with a practice and qualifying session at 6:05 pm ET and 7:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s The LiUNA! at Las Vegas winners

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin is the most successful driver at The LiUNA! at Las Vegas with four wins.

1997: Jeff Green 1998: Jimmy Spencer 1999: Mark Martin 2000: Jeff Burton 2001: Todd Bodine 2002: Jeff Burton 2003: Joe Nemechek 2004: Kevin Harvick 2005: Mark Martin 2006*: Kasey Kahne 2007*: Jeff Burton 2008: Mark Martin 2009: Greg Biffle 2010: Kevin Harvick 2011*: Mark Martin 2012: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2013: Sam Hornish Jr. 2014: Brad Keselowski 2015: Austin Dillon 2016: Kyle Busch 2017: Joey Logano 2018: Kyle Larson 2019: Kyle Busch 2020: Chase Briscoe 2021: A. J. Allmendinger 2022: Ty Gibbs 2023: Austin Hill 2024: John Hunter Nemechek

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of The LiUNA!?

After finishing P9 last week at Phoenix, Jesse Love secured the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 143 points.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier stands second with 141 points, followed by Sam Mayer with 130 points, Austin Hill with 123 points, and Sammy Smith with 121 points to complete the top five.

Catch the 38 Xfinity entries in action at the Las Vegas on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

