2024 Chili Bowl: Final results for Cummins Qualifying Night on Monday at Tulsa Expo Raceway

The 38th annual Chili Bowl is finally kicked off with the opening race of Cummins Qualifying Night on Monday (Jan. 8) at 5 pm ET. The race was held at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a field of 68 entries - one driver securing the victory and two drivers earning a starting spot for Saturday’s main event.

Driving the #35 for car owner Keith Kunz, Tanner Carrick held off the many challenges to win his second career Monday night preliminary feature win. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.505 seconds ahead of Shane Golobic. With a P2 finish, Golobic secured his spot for Saturday’s ‘It’s Driller Time’.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to media about the race, Carrick said (via chilibowl.com):

“It was me just finding the racetrack and getting up where I needed to be. The car was there the whole time. I just made a couple of mistakes the first three or four laps, and I fell back to like fifth and were almost racing for sixth at one point, but once I got to the top and the track cleared up, I just got some momentum going.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Michael Pickens finished third, followed by NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe, and Chris Windom completed the top-five. Cannon McIntosh, Trey Marcham, Joe B. Miller, Nick Hoffman, and Gary Taylor completed the top-10.

Expand Tweet

2024 Chili Bowl Cummins Qualifying Night race results

Here are the final results for the 2024 Chili Bowl Cummins Qualifying Night race results at Tulsa Expo Raceway:

98 - Tanner Carrick 17W - Shane Golobic 59 - Michael Pickens 5 - Chase Briscoe 89 - Chris Windom 71P - Cannon McIntosh 32T - Trey Marcham 51B - Joe B. Miller 2H - Nick Hoffman 32W - Gary Taylor 93 - Kyle Bellm 19B - Cole Bodine 7P - Kris Carroll 41X - Howard Moore 8 - Alex Sewell 27 - Keith Rauch 25 - Jacob Denney 55T - Trevor Cline 75 - Mario Clouser 9 - Emilio Hoover 25K - Taylor Reimer 20G - Noah Gass 2W - AJ Hopkins 6A - Ricky Lewis

The next round of 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals, the Warren CAT Qualifying Night will kick off on Tuesday (Jan. 9) at 5 pm ET.