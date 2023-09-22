In a surprising announcement that's generating excitement among NASCAR enthusiasts, Jelly Roll, the versatile music artist, has been appointed as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Jelly Roll is trading his microphone for a checkered flag, and as he embraces his new role as Grand Marshal, the Texas Motor Speedway is set to experience more than just the thunderous sounds of stock racing cars. Jelly Roll's unique style promises to add an unforgettable dimension to this high-speed event.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is a highly anticipated fixture on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, featuring some of the sport's top drivers and teams. Hosted at the Texas Motor Speedway, renowned for its fast-paced racing and passionate fanbase, this event is poised to attract even greater attention and enthusiasm with Jelly Roll as the Grand Marshal.

In his special role, Jelly Roll will have the honor of delivering the iconic "Start your engines" command to the field of 36 drivers competing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. This moment holds a special place in NASCAR tradition, and Jelly Roll's distinctive voice and magnetic presence are certain to make it a memorable one.

Originally hailing from Antioch, Tennessee, Jason DeFord, also known as Jelly Roll, achieved significant milestones this year. These accomplishments include a completely sold-out 44-date Backroad Baptism Tour, multiple weeks of multi-platinum #1 singles across various music genres, and the most substantial debut of a Country album in the history of Billboard's Consumption chart. Jelly Roll's album "Whitsitt Chapel," released in June, made an impressive debut in the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Star-studded lineup of distinguished attendees at the NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here is the comprehensive roster of esteemed guests for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday:

Grand Marshal: Jelly Roll. Honorary Starter: Jason Taylor. Official Pace Car Driver: Sage Steele. National Anthem: Fort Cavazos 1st Cavalry Band. God Bless America: Don Graves. Invocation: Caroline "Blaze” Jensen. Aerial Display: The USAF C-5M Super Galaxy, operated by the 433rd Airlift Wing stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Full roster of honored guests for Saturday's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race:

Andy Kuntz, joined by his spouse, Dana, as Grand Marshal. Honorary Kickoff: Brandon Pratt Singing the National Anthem: Alex Hall. Aerial Display: A formation of one CH-47 Chinook and two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas.

To mark the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Texas Ranger Division within the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chief Jason Taylor will serve as the Honorary Starter.

Chief Taylor assumed his role in November 2022, having previously served as Regional Director of DPS Region 2 in Houston since 2018. He will have the privilege of waving the green flag from the flag stand, officially commencing the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Television personality Sage Steele will also hold an honorary position during the opening Round of 12 Cup Series Playoff race. The NASCAR Xfinity Series event, the Andy's Frozen Custard 300, is scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd.