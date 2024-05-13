5 NASCAR veterans still seeking their first win in 2024 after Keselowski's Darlington triumph

Brad Keselowski earned his first win of the season, ending his 110-race winless streak with a stunning victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Darlington Raceway.

Thirteen races may seem like a lot of time for winless NASCAR Cup drivers to clinch a berth in the playoffs. But eight spots have been clinched for the postseason and an equal number of open spots remain in the postseason bracket,.

After Keselowski’s Darlington triumph, there are five big-name drivers still looking for their first win of the 2024 season. On that note, let’s take a look at five veteran drivers who have been going through a dry spell in victory lane in 2024:

#5 Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher, the driver of the #17 RFK Racing Ford, has fallen just short of a win a handful of times in 2024. He missed out on taking the checkered flag on two occasions, finishing as runner-up at Phoenix Raceway and Kansas Speedway.

The 31-year-old driver has made more than 300 starts in the Cup Series. He has garnered two top-five and six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 14.9 and sits 12th in the Cup Series points table with 331 points after his first 13 races.

#4 Martin Truex Jr.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has been running consistently this season and came close to victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 43-year-old driver has led 437 laps and earned four top-five and seven top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 10.154 in 13 races. He stands second in the points table with 456 points.

#3 Joey Logano

Two-time Cup champion Joey Logano has had a topsy-turvy season. He hasn't finished inside the top-10 in the last five races.

The 33-year-old driver has scored a single top-five and three top-10 finishes with an average finish of 18.846. His season’s best finish in P2 came at Richmond Raceway. He sits 17th in the points table, one spot behind the cut-off line for the postseason.

#2 Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney, who had a breakthrough season last year, won his maiden Cup championship with three victories, including two in the postseason.

However, the #12 Team Penske Ford driver has been winless this season. He holds four top-five and five top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 15.385. His best finish of P2 came in the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He sits eighth in the points standings.

#1 Kyle Busch

It’s almost been a year since Kyle Busch reached the victory lane in NASCAR’s top-tier series. The two-time Cup champion has had an ordinary season so far.

With an average finish of 16, Busch has had two top-five and five top-10 finishes in his second season at Riichard Childress Racing. He stands 13th in the championship standings with 324 points.