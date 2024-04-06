"5k fine well worth it", "NASCAR give him his royalties" - Fans react as Joey Gase lands 'Bumpers That Deliver' sponsorship after viral track moment

The NASCAR fanbase has chimed in as they reacted to Joe Gase's new sponsorship deal, courtesy of his infamous bumper throw at Richmond a few days back.

Amid the caution-riddled ToyotaCare 250, the majority of the limelight was garnered by Gase, who got collected in a wreck with former Joey Gase Motorsports driver Dawson Cram. The latter bumped into Gase's #53 Ford on lap 173 and the collision was such that the 31-year-old's rear bumper cracked open.

Fuming with rage over the incident, Gase tore off the bumper completely and threw it on the windshield of Cram's #4 Chevy when he maneuvered through the wreckage point again. The aftermath saw the Iowa native being slapped with a $5000 penalty by NASCAR.

However, Gase has locked a sponsorship deal with "Bumpers That Deliver" for his upcoming Xfinity Series stint at the Michigan International Speedway, scheduled to flag off on August 17. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the partnership on X (formerly Twitter), following which the fans unfurled their thought process on the deal.

"Joey Gase has landed primary sponsorship from Bumpers That Deliver for the Xfinity race at Michigan," wrote Bob.

A few fans joked at the $5000 worth of fine imposed on Gase as he locked the deal:

"5k fine well worth it 😂," wrote one fan

"Awesome! Looks like paying out the 5k was worth," wrote another.

One fan took a sarcastic jibe at NASCAR for a royalty-related matter, commenting:

"NASCAR give him his royalties yet?"

A few fans enjoyed the name of the sponsor and its correlation with Joey Gase's viral moment:

"😂Perfect!," a fan wrote.

"That's a perfect sponsor! 💪," another fan added.

"Haha that’s fantastic," one fan opined.

Joey Gase vents his frustration after a saddening Saturday feat at NASCAR Xfinity Series race

The ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway witnessed a bundle of cautions being thrown and the resulting changes in track positions. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith reigned supreme at the 250-lap run, emerging victorious against Aric Almirola (P2) and Taylor Gray (P3).

On the flip side, Joey Gase, who was running his third race this year and eyed a maiden NASCAR win, got nothing but a DNF as Cram tried to make his way through the inside of turn 1 and wrecked him. The incident enraged Gase but what supposedly pinched him more was the fact that he got wrecked by his own team's former driver.

While venting frustration, Gase spoke to the media after his race, saying:

"I just wanted to give him a souvenir. Let him know what he did. I gave the kid his first ever start in Xfinity and comes over borrows our tools and parts and pieces every week. And you know, he's a good kid, but he loses his head every frickin race."

