Amy Earnhardt enjoys cocktails on the beach as she spends a day out in the sun

Amy Earnhardt recently enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach, sipping cocktails under the sun. She shared a glimpse of the moment on Instagram, posting a scenic ocean view alongside her drink. The post quickly caught attention online.

Ad

The image featured a colorful cocktail with a beach in the background. To go with the laid-back vibe, the song Vice City Theme played over the story.

Amy Earnhardt's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @mrsamyearnhardt

Amy Earnhardt has built her own successful career aside from being the wife of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. The two met in 2009 when Dale Jr. hired her to design his home. Their connection soon turned romantic, and after keeping their relationship private for years, they made their first public appearance together in 2011. They married on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Ad

Trending

A former University of Kentucky cheerleader, Amy took up a career in interior design, working on high-end residential, corporate, and hospitality projects. Amy and Dale Jr. now share two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. Alongside family life, the couple also co-own a business together, having launched High Rock Vodka in 2022.

The pair recently also introduced their podcast, Bless Your 'Hardt, under Dirty Mo Media. The show gives an unfiltered look at their life, covering marriage, parenting, and personal stories.

Ad

Amy Earnhardt shares Jessica Simpson’s unexpected Dream about Dale Jr.

Amy Earnhardt recently also shared a surprising moment from the early days of her relationship with Dale Earnhardt Jr. On an episode of Bless Your 'Hardt, she recalled singer Jessica Simpson’s claim that the latter once dreamed of marrying Dale Jr.

Amy explained that Simpson performed at a NASCAR event around the time she and Dale Jr. had started dating. During a media interview, Simpson mentioned a dream in which she and Dale Jr. got married in a treehouse. The revelation caught Amy off guard.

Ad

"You and I had just started to date. So, I think it's the 500, and Jessica Simpson's coming to perform. She did a media interview where she talked about how she had a dream where you and her got married in a treehouse," Amy shared on the podcast (26:05 onwards).

Jessica Simpson had performed at Lowe’s Motor Speedway before the Bank of America 500 in 2008. At the time, Amy Earnhardt was still a fan of Simpson’s music, which made the situation even more unexpected. She recalled discussing it with Dale Jr. and wanting to meet Simpson in person, but Dale Jr. chose not to get involved.

Ad

"I had to ask you, because I was a fan before I heard that. My girlfriend and I were in the bus, and I said, 'Can you bring her by? I want to meet her.' And you were like, 'No, I don't think I'm going to mess with that.’[...] I was so mad after that. I was like, 'She's coming around my man, trying to plant a seed that she's going to marry Dale Jr.!'" Amy added.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has retired from full-time racing and is now a broadcaster. He joined NBC in 2018 and will soon commence his new role as a NASCAR commentator with Amazon and TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback