“April fools just got serious”: NASCAR nation reacts to Jimmie Johnson’s LMC suing Rick Ware Racing

Legacy Motor Club (LMC), co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, has filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing (RWR) over a charter sale dispute. The lawsuit alleges that RWR is backing out of a signed agreement to sell one of its charters to LMC.

Ad

The news of the legal battle has sparked strong reactions from fans. It was shared by The Athletic journalist Jordan Bianchi on X. He wrote:

“NEWS: Legacy Motor Club has filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing, claiming RWR is trying to back out of a signed agreement to sell one of its charters. Story to follow shortly.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The lawsuit, filed in Mecklenburg County on April 1, states that LMC and RWR agreed to a deal on January 6, with the final contract signed on March 3. However, RWR is now allegedly refusing to complete the sale. The dispute centers on the charter transfer date; RWR claims it was for 2027, while LMC insists it was for 2026.

Many were surprised by the lawsuit's timing, with some fans even asking if it was an April Fools' joke, since the news came out on 1 April, typically celebrated as April Fools Day. Some, on the other hand, found this to be an interesting addition to the NASCAR dealings off track.

Ad

"April fools just got serious," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Glad to see it honestly, the sport hasn't had enough quality off-track drama since RLL got raided by the FBI," another fan commented.

"With this and like 3 other breaking news things, this week is going to be busy! Remember y'all! Darlington is this weekend! Lol," a fan pointed out.

"How can they buy a Ford charter when they're a Toyota?" another questioned.

Ad

"How am I supposed to know if it’s fake?" one fan joked.

"April fools???" another asked.

As for the ongoing status of the legal fight, LMC argues that RWR initialed every page of the contract, making the agreement legally binding. As sourced via Motorsport.com, the lawsuit describes RWR as financially struggling and in need of selling the charter but unwilling to follow through. It uses strong language, accusing RWR of "flagging and flailing," while LMC focuses on growth.

Ad

Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Blaney’s 2019 Clash

In 2019, Jimmie Johnson had a heated incident with Ryan Blaney during the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. Blaney’s #12 car made contact with Johnson’s #48 going into a corner, sending the latter into the barrier. Frustrated, Johnson expected Blaney to reach out afterward, but that never happened.

A clip of the two locked in conversation was shared on NASCAR's Youtube channel post-race. Talking to NBC about the incident in 2019, Johnson shared:

Ad

"Fighting isn’t really my thing unless I have to defend myself. I went there, talked to the guy, and hoped to hear a different side of the story than what I thought happened in the car. That’s how I was raised in racing and how I handled it…"

"All I can say is how I would handle things—right, wrong, or indifferent, I’ve always made an effort to talk it out. I’ve learned more about Ryan’s point of view from articles than from him directly, and that bothers me. It’s pretty sad." he added.

Ad

After the race, Johnson and Blaney were seen in a heated argument. While Blaney called it a racing incident, Johnson believed the contact was intentional.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback