Are Joey Logano and Chase Elliott on the verge of playoff elimination? All you need to know about Championship 4 qualification scenarios

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott finished 16th and DNF, respectively, in the chaotic NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. Logano and Elliott both face high stakes heading into the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville as they try to secure their spots in the Championship 4 race.

While both playoff drivers are yet to confirm a Championship 4 berth, Elliott is in a must-win situation at Martinsville after the Talladega wreck. Both drivers could face Championship 4 contention exits, depending on how the next race plays out.

After winning in Kansas, Elliott advanced to the Round of 8 but failed to continue the good run in this round. His crash at Talladega ended his day early and has left him 62 points below entering the final race before the Championship 4. The HMS driver is in a must-win scenario.

Whereas Joey Logano is still a strong contender, as he just needs to race clean to avoid any last-minute drama or wreck at Martinsville to lock in his Championship 4 berth. The #22 Penske driver can secure his spot based solely on points.

Joey Logano is 38 points below the cut line in the points standings. Drivers like Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson are also vying for the Championship 4 spots.

“Pts (Martinsville to go): Briscoe-win, Hamlin-win, Bell +37, Larson +36, Byron -36, Logano -38, Blaney -47, Elliott-must win”

Elliott will need to win at Martinsville or finish in the top 5. His situation will come down to how the race unfolds and if playoff drivers ahead of him in the standings encounter issues.

Denny Hamlin’s win at Las Vegas and Chase Briscoe’s win at Talladega have placed the two in the title-deciding race at Phoenix. Now, only two championship 4 spots are left, with six drivers in the hunt.

Christopher Bell has a 37-point cushion, while Kyle Larson has a 36-point advantage over the cutline, heading into Martinsville.

How have Joey Logano and Chase Elliott fared in the Round of 8?

Joey Logano has had a decent performance in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 so far. He finished P6 and P16 at Las Vegas and Talladega, respectively. He is currently placed sixth in the Cup Series points table, 38 points below the elimination line.

Chase Elliott, meanwhile, has faced more challenges than Logano. He had a disappointing Las Vegas outing where he finished P18, followed by a wreck last week. The #9 HMS driver sits eighth in the Cup Series points table, 62 points below the elimination line. The 29-year-old driver from Dawsonville, Georgia, is considered good on short tracks and is likely to push hard for the win.

It will be fascinating to see how the playoff drivers will perform at Martinsville's short track.

