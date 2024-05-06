“Best race I've seen all season”; “Can we just do 36 races at Kansas?”: Fans react to Kyle Larson’s thrilling closest ever race win margin

After the thrilling race at the Kansas Motor Speedway witnessed Kyle Larson stealing the victory by a whisker margin of 0.001 seconds over RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher, an influx of reactions from the NASCAR fanbase has been pouring in lately.

The high bankings on the 1.5-mile track made overtaking a cumbersome task for the drivers charging at high speeds. Moreover, with a P4 start and no stage win to his name, the race didn't seem to go Larson's way. However, the tables turned on Lap 261, when Kyle Buch's #8 Chevy lost control on the track, prompting a late race caution.

The pack pitted to adorn a fresh set of rubber before kicking off the overtime restart, which saw Chris Buscher emerge as the leader after passing Denny Hamlin on Turn 2 of Lap 267. Nonetheless, the RFK Racing driver failed to hold off the HMS driver who charged hard as he aimed to avenge his last-lap defeat in the same race the previous year.

The fanbase savored the sudden turnaround of events and the door-to-door battle for the Advent Health 400 win as they opined on the closest-ever finish of 0.001 seconds in a Cup Series race (via NASCAR on X):

One fan was very impressed by the Kansas thriller and deemed it as the best race, irrespective of the winner, and wrote:

"Best race I've seen all season, no matter the winner."

Another spectator enjoyed the high-octane racing on the 1.55-mile circuit, commenting that they would want to witness all Cup races in Kansas.

"Can we just do 36 races at Kansas? lol," wrote the fan.

This fan believed the Advent Health 400 to be the "ultimate" race and commented:

"HANDS DOWN THE ULTIMATE NASCAR RACE"

One fan was caught off guard after witnessing Kyle Larson's 0.001-second win margin. They wrote:

"I GOT CHILLS"

One fan shared a hilarious GIF resembling Larson's win with Lighting McQueen's from the movie Cars:

One fan opined on the entire race being "awesome" but gave more credit to the final lap battle and wrote:

"Awesome race and an even better finish!!!!"

Kyle Larson weighs in on his Kansas run after avenging last year's defeat

Larson is running on the highest note this season and his two wins, five top-5s, and five top-10s have placed the HMS driver as the leader of the Cup Series drivers' rankings.

Despite his P4 start and slimming odds of sealing the Advent Health 400 win, the #5 Chevrolet driver showcased an enthralling display in Kansas, taking the risky high banking line to swerve past the rivals and the then-frontrunner Chris Buescher.

While the RFK Racing driver eyed his maiden win this season, Kyle Larson was determined for a payback after getting brutally robbed from the same during the final lap in 2023, when Denny Hamlin snatched the win from the HMS driver, marking his 4th victory on the track and becoming the winningest driver in Kansas.

Reflecting on the adrenaline-packed run at his 12th Cup Series weekend Kyle Larson said (via FOX: NASCAR on X) [1:00]:

"It was crazy, I mean that race from start to finish was amazing. That first stage was incredible, the second stage in the end was fun, and that last stage with the wrecks and cautions and then fuel strategy and tires running along. All that was wild."

Kyle Larson then spoke for his fans and added:

"You guys got your money's worth today and I'm just proud to be a part of this show."

