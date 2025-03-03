Brad Keselowski gives hot take on ‘best road course racer in Cup’ after RFK Racing teammate’s impressive result

Brad Keselowski took to X after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), to call his RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher the "best road course racer in Cup." The 2012 NASCAR champion praised Buescher’s performance on social media after the No. 17 driver secured a P7 finish in Austin.

While Keselowski finished in a season-best 15th position at Austin, he recognized Buescher’s skill on road courses. The RFK Racing co-owner's post highlights his teammate's consistency on road courses and reflects RFK’s growing competitiveness in the Cup Series.

"The way I see it- Best road course racer in cup," Brad Keselowski wrote on X, praising his RFK teammate.

The post is timely, given that NASCAR fans have seen a shift in road course dominance for Buescher. Since February 2022, he has had an average finish of 7.9 across 16 road course races in the Cup Series, the best ranking among his peers in the Cup Series. During this time, he has secured one win in Watkins Glen, four top-5 finishes and 13 top-10s, showing his road course prowess.

Buescher started the Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix at P24 while Keselowski qualified at P26. After a quiet start, Buescher was 18th in both Stages 1 and 2. But he turned up the speed in the final stretch with smart pit strategy and well-timed moves, working his way into the top 10.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, followed by Noah Gragson at COTA - Source: Getty

COTA’s long braking zones and high-speed esses demand precision, and Buescher showed that he was more than up for the challenge. He eventually brought home his third consecutive top-10 finish at COTA.

Brad Keselowski’s cool suit failure at COTA

During the COTA race, Brad Keselowski faced a brutal endurance test. His cool suit failed early in the race, causing his No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to heat up. This dehydrated and drained him as temperatures in Austin were close to 80 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. Keselowski managed to finish the race in 15th, resisting these challenges.

However, the toll on his body was clear, as Keselowski was seen on a stretcher after the race at COTA 2025. He was taken and treated at the infield care center as RFK Racing later confirmed on X about the cool suit malfunction.

“After his cool suit failed during today’s race, @keselowski went to the infield care center to get some IV fluids. Can confirm he is feeling much better now. 👍🏻”

The 95 lap race turned into a grueling battle against exhaustion for Keselowski. He has since recovered quickly and was in good spirits post-race after taking fluids. His resilience and vocal support for Buescher reflect RFK Racing’s growing strength as a team.

