"Bringing that car home in one piece..." - NASCAR insider praises Corey Heim ahead of second Cup appearance at Kansas

With Truck Series driver Corey Heim set to make his second straight appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR analyst Lee Spencer was in appraisal of the young driver.

A driver in his fourth season in the Truck Series, Heim was thrown into the spotlight in the recent NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 race at Dover Motor Speedway. The Tricon Garage driver stepped in to replace Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club after the latter suffered a back injury following a frantic crash in Talladega.

Heim, who stepped in at the last moment, looked to impress. While his debut in the Cup Series encountered a hiccup on pit lane, resulting in a 25th-place finish, analysts lauded his performance, acknowledging the challenges he faced at Dover.

Speaking in the latest episode of PRN's Fast Talk podcast, Lee Spencer, eminent journalist and interviewer, said:

"I got to interview Corey Heim afterwards, and I really believe that for a 21-year-old kid to get thrown into the fire like that, he did an admirable job. This is one of the toughest pit roads to navigate in the entire sport. It certainly was a challenge for him."

"Just bringing that car home in one piece, I think he did what he set out to do," she added.

Expert highlights the difficult terrains of Dover pit road, praises Corey Heim

Analyst Alexis Erickson emphasized the daunting nature of the track for a debut. She stated (via the aforementioned source):

"When we think about Dover, in terms of being the track where you get your very first Cup start, that's so intimidating. I mean, that track is still intimidating for some Cup veterans."

"He has to be really happy with the day that he had. It was an impossible position to put him in, and he made the best of it."

Corey Heim now turns his attention to the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway. While Legacy driver Erik Jones looked set to return from his back injury in Kansas, the new entry list for Sunday's race has confirmed his absence.

Heim is ranked second in the NASCAR Truck Series standings. He has 285 points to his name, including one victory and five top-5 finishes. Heim came close to winning the championship last season, however, faltered in the season-finale race in Phoenix.