Chase Briscoe undeterred by NASCAR’s hefty $100,000 fine to Joe Gibbs Racing post-Daytona 500

Chase Briscoe remains focused on racing despite NASCAR's major penalty against Joe Gibbs Racing following the Daytona 500. In an interview, Briscoe made it clear that the penalty does not change his approach or mindset for the season.

After the Daytona 500, NASCAR penalized Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 team for an illegal modification to the spoiler base of his car. Officials discovered the infraction at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in North Carolina following a detailed post-race inspection.

As a consequence, NASCAR docked Briscoe 100 points, deducted 10 playoff points, and suspended his crew chief, James Small, for four races. Joe Gibbs Racing also received a $100,000 fine. After the race, Briscoe dropped from 10th to 39th in the standings, with a total of -67 points.

Briscoe addressed the penalty and his plans moving forward in an interview and his statement regarding this was shared via a tweet by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on X.

"@chasebriscoe has no intentions to modify his plan of attack moving forward with @JoeGibbsRacing despite the L2 penalty levied to the No. 19 team post @DAYTONA. 🏁 'It doesn't change the approach at all.'"

In the attached clip from the interview, the 30-year-old maintained a firm stance, Even though he found the situation to be unfortunate, he noted that at the end of the season, the goal is to win the championship, and for that, the team needs to win races. In his own words,

"The point situation obviously is unfortunate, but obviously we need to go win races at the end of the day. That's what we're here to do is try to win races and potentially try to win a championship too, and to have a chance to win the championship you need to win races anyway. So yeah, it doesn't change the approach at all."

Joe Gibbs Racing also issued a statement explaining that the issue arose during the assembly process. The team claimed that bolts used to attach the spoiler base caused wear in the pre-drilled holes due to interferences with the supplied parts.

Two other teams also faced penalties on the same day. Todd Gilliland (No. 34 Front Row Motorsports) and Cody Ware (No. 51 Rick Ware Racing) were each docked 10 points for ballast placement violations.

Joe Gibbs Racing appeals NASCAR’s decision on Chase Briscoe's penalty

On February 18, Joe Gibbs Racing announced that they would appeal the L2-level penalty in hopes of overturning the decision. The team will present their case before the National Motorsports Appeal Panel.

The penalty has hugely impacted Chase Briscoe’s season. He now sits 88 points below the playoff cutline, making it a major setback in his championship race.

JGR remains firm in its stance that the issue was caused during the assembly process rather than an intentional modification. In their official statement, the team maintained,

"Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) will appeal the penalty issued by NASCAR to the No. 19 Cup Series team today. The issue in question was caused in the assembly process when bolts used to attach the spoiler base to the deck lid caused the pre-drilled holes to wear due to supplied part interferences." (via Athlon Sports)

Successful appeals related to such cases are rare. Since 1999, out of 175 appeals, only 16 penalties have been fully overturned, while 118 were upheld. Given these odds, JGR faces a difficult challenge in reversing the penalty.

