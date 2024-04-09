"Chase Elliott is too f*cking nice" - NASCAR fans debate HMS' No. 9 driver's calculated approach in William Byron's win at Martinsville

Fans clash over Chase Elliott's third-place finish after final lap battle with teammate William Byron at the Cook Out 400 gains traction on the Internet.

The weekend at Martinsville ended at a high for Hendrick Motorsports, who celebrated their 40th anniversary. William Byron, despite starting down at P18, brought himself to victory. Following him up were his teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, bringing home an amazing 1-2-3 finish for the team.

However, Elliott at P3 was on the verge of winning the race as he shared an overtime battle with teammate Byron. On the first lap of overtime, Elliott seemingly had the lead from the outside, but the latter was able to hold his position.

The moment the final lap started, the battle between the two eased up as Byron took the long lead and won the race. Kyle Larson moved up to Chase Elliott to take second position.

While the team celebrated the historic victory at the circuit, fans debated the final lap on social media. Many felt that Elliott was too easy on his teammate to take the race win. Like this user said:

"Chase Elliott is too f*cking nice. I would have sent Byron up the track. Chase isn't aggressive. Thsi is why he'll never win again. Congratulations to Byron and whole HMS organization on a 1-2-3 finish."

While some fans complained about Chase Elliott not getting the victory, others felt that victory for the team was enough of an achievement on the track.

"I wanted Elliott to win, but I pull for all of the HMS drivers. Congrats Byron."

Users also appreciated the team's efforts in bringing in a grand victory at the track.

"Hell ya go team Hendrick!!!" a user wrote.

"Congratulations William on your win today and for Hendrick Motorsports. On the 40th Anniversary," wrote a fan.

"Congrats HMS on one hell of a weekend," another user wrote.

Chase Elliott explains losing at Martinsville

The end of the race left the top three Hendrick Motorsports drivers within a 1-second gap. At the restart, Elliott seemingly went for his first Cup Series win since Talladega in 2022, but it was Byron who marked his third victory of the season after Daytona and COTA.

Explaining the final lap, Chase Elliott revealed that he could not stick at the position ahead. He said (via Frontstretch on X):

"We got came off, four there in the zone, I had an okay jump. Just couldn't make it stick on the outside, got into three and tried to root him up off the bottom and went to get the power down to get up underneath him and I just couldn't do it."

"I tried to run in really hard into one and roll a little bit of a diamond and couldn't make that stick either," he added.

With this finish, Byron jumped three places in the championship to clinch fourth position while Hendrick Motorsports extended their lead with a total of 309 points.

