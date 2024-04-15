”Chase Elliott is freaking back”; “I'm crying tears of happiness”: NASCAR fans react as #9 wins the Cup race at Texas

Hendrick Motorsports driver, of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Chase Elliott has finally managed to snap what has been one of the longest winless streaks in the former Cup Series champion's career. The Dawsonville, Georgia native went 42 events without a trip to victory lane before winning at Texas Motor Speedway.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 saw Chase Elliott battle Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin during the final few laps of the race. As the latter crashed out of the 400-mile-long event after a spin, Elliott clinched victory during an overtime restart.

Often categorized as the sport's most popular driver, fans poured in their reactions to the 28-year-old's much-awaited victory. Here are some of the best ones:

"Chase Elliott is freaking back!!!!"

"IM CRYING TEARS OF HAPPINESS"

Some fans were not so thrilled with how Elliott managed to go about breaking his winless streak, and added:

"Mickey Elliott cheats his way into another win once again" one fan said

"I still don’t like him and I don’t even know why I just don’t like him" another added

"Ain't that some crap. He had to slide into crash train to slow him up and Byron wrecks him. Typical Hendricks cheaters" rued another

NASCAR heads to the iconic Talladega Superspeedway next weekend for the sport's return to superspeedway racing after a string of short-track and road courses.

Chase Elliott reflects on NASCAR Cup victory at Texas Motor Speedway

Chosen as the most popular driver in NASCAR for over two seasons by the fans, Chase Elliott's victory at Texas Motor Speedway was certainly a feel-good moment for not only the Hendrick Motorsports driver himself but also for the fans of the sport.

The 28-year-old summed up his feelings as he crossed the checkered flag in P1 and elaborated on the same to FOX Sports' Regan Smith and said:

"It couldn't feel any better. Hooters has been a partner of ours for a number of years now and it's been a dream of mine to pay respect to the late Alan Kulwicki, driving this car to victory and being able to do a polish victory lap. Crazy how things came full circle there in that moment it was pretty emotional for me. He beat Dad back in the day and here we are."

With the winless streak now over, it remains to be seen if Chase Elliott can back up his victory at Texas Motor Speedway with another one during the regular season, and possibly a strong postseason playoff run later this year.