Chase Elliott’s post-Las Vegas race message creates a tidal wave of fan frenzy

Chase Elliott made a post on X, addressing his fans about heading to Miami after his performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reacting to it, NASCAR fans showed their support.

Running in the lead during Stage 2 of the Pennzoil 400, Chase Elliot was hit with a penalty for overspeeding in the pit lane, which dropped him to the back of the field. However, he made a strong recovery drive to secure a 10th place finish.

Chase Elliot made a post highlighting the result with the caption:

"P10 in Vegas and a wrap on the West Coast swing. See y'all in Miami".

While some fans were disappointed with the penalty, an X user appreciated Elliot's efforts to get back into the top-10.

"Good job yesterday coming back from the penalty and finish top 10," the fan stated.

"Nice racing to again get into the top ten," another fan wrote.

However, one fan expressed their frustration by wishing for an error-free race in the upcoming weekend.

"Maybe just maybe 1 month into the season we can put a damn weekend together with no mistakes. Let's try that this weekend," an X user wrote.

"You deserve so much better every week," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, another fan asked the community to appreciate a good weekend instead of nitpicking and reassured that Elliot will taste victory this season.

"I get it it's never good enuff for the pickiest fans in sports. Another good run never killed anyone. People need to chill out the long season just started - stop over thinking every race. CE will win his fair share," the fan commented.

Another X user echoed the same with their belief in Elliot's team, Hendrick Motorsports.

"I have the utmost confidence in you and your pit crew so i know you will win this year Chase," the fan said.

Chase Elliot ranks 4th in the standings with 159 points and three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of fourth place in the Circuit of The Americas.

Chase Elliot rues disappointing result in Phoenix

Chase Elliot, 29, discussed his result at the Phoenix Raceway on March 9, revealing he had higher expectations but was determined to make a comeback as a team.

Elliot began his race at Phoenix in sixth place and crossed the finish line in 10th. Meanwhile, his teammates Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman all finished higher at 3rd, 6th and 7th places, respectively.

Talking to the media on the race results, Elliot said,

"That was disappointing especially with how important Phoenix is on the calendar. We just had much higher expectations and hopes as a team going in there, so we know we have a lot of work to do when we get back." (Via Frontstretch) (0:47 onwards)

Elliot posted a strong victory early in the season at The Cook out Clash, an exhibition event at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Since then, the #9 driver has amassed an average finish of 11.8 over five races.

